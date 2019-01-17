Confidence soared from the northwest corner of the main gym at Mitchell Hall while Jackson Schoen walked onto the wrestling mat as the UW-La Crosse wrestling team's last chance on Thursday.
The ninth-ranked Eagles were down to their final match in a WIAC dual against 14th-ranked UW-Whitewater, and the Warhawks held a two-point lead.
Schoen, a 165-pounder, had only returned to practice from injury on Tuesday, but he convinced his coach earlier in the day that he was ready to go and ready he had to be as the spotlight hit him.
Schoen's 6-0 victory over Ryder Sigler was a demonstration of control and poise and gave the Eagles a 22-21 win over the Warhawks as a crowd of more than 700 people reacted.
"We haven't wrestled him in two weeks," said UW-La Crosse coach Dave Malecek, whose team is 10-3 overall and 4-0 in the WIAC. "He's been training a little bit, (and) first day back on the mat was Tuesday of this week.
"We had a freshman ready to go, but Jackson looked at us earlier (Thursday) and said, 'I'm going.'"
Schoen (9-4) put Sigler on his back for two points in the second period after a scoreless first and put the match away with a takedown after Sigler lost a point for stalling in the third.
The victory followed a major decision from Grant Zamin (14-3) at 157, and that followed the dual-changing pin by Logan Schlough at 149. The pin followed a loss by Hayden Schlough at 141 that gave the Warhawks (7-5, 4-1) a 21-9 lead.
"That was absolutely huge," Schoen said of Schlough's pin. "The morale was still there, but we had some rough matches at the beginning, and i's hard when you give up (pins) at two weights.
"We were definitely in a hole, but we knew we had some firepower coming back."
But the firepower needed something big and got it from Schlough, whop stuck Mac Casella in 2 minutes, 43 seconds to improve his record to 13-6.
"Shoutout to Logan for stepping up," Schoen said. "That was his third pin, I think, in college, and he made it happen on a move he's never really hit before.
"We kind of went over it in practice because he's in that position a lot. He went for it, he went big, and he got it."
Schoen had to wrestle his match in a different manner than he'd planned. Before Schlough's pin, he was thinking about needing bonus points. That changed with the pin and major that followed it.
"We wanted him wrestling smart and not taking any big chances," Malecek said of Schoen. "... He's good in all positions, and I think he showed it tonight."
