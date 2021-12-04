College wrestling: UW-La Crosse splits two duals against top-five opponents

The sixth-ranked UW-La Crosse wrestling team split a pair of dual meets against teams it looks up at in those national rankings.

The Eagles hosted second-ranked North Central College (Ill.) and fifth-ranked Coe College (Iowa) at Mitchell Hall on Saturday and beat the Cardinals 22-15 before losing to the Kohawks 30-13.

La Crosse (2-1) was led by junior Isaac Lahr and sophomore Seth Brossard, both of whom picked up a pair of victories to remain undefeated this season.

Lahr (5-0), a Holmen High School graduate and the nation's third-ranked 197-pounder opened with a pin of North Central's Elijah Brockie in 1 minute, 38 seconds. He then handed Coe's Jared Voss a 12-4 defeat to give the Eagles four points in that dual.

Brossard (3-0), who is ranked sixth nationally, also won by major decision and pin. He majored North Central's Payton Geigner 13-1 before pinning Ryker Kurimski in 4:16.

The Eagles beat the Cardinals, who also lost a 27-19 dual to Coe, by winning the final three bouts.

Holmen graduate Kalyn Jahn got La Crosse within 15-13 by pinning Jack Hominac in 2:19 at 184 pounds, and Lahr followed it with the win over Brockie to put the Eagles ahead. Jahn, ranked fifth nationally, is 5-1 after beating Hominac and losing his match against Coe.

Freshman Ben Kawczynski finished the team victory with a 2-0 decision over Robbie Bates at 285. Seventh-ranked Kawczynski moved his record to 9-2 by splitting his two matches on Saturday.

Junior Tyler Shackle made his season debut at 141 and started it with a 9-8 upset of North Central's second-ranked Javen Estrada. He then lost 8-4 to Coe's seventh-ranked Brock Henderson.

Junior Nolan Hertel (8-2) split two matches at 157, giving the Eagles one of their three victories in the loss to the Kohawks.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.