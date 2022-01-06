College wrestling: UW-La Crosse sweeps two duals in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The sixth-ranked UW-La Crosse wrestling team started the NWCA Multi-Divisional National Duals with a pair of victories on Thursday and qualified for a semifinal dual on Friday.

The Eagles opened the competition with a 37-3 win over Adrian (Mich.) and followed that up with a 26-14 win over 14th-ranked Millikin (Ill.).

La Crosse meets fifth-ranked North Central (Ill.) in a Friday morning semifinal.

The Eagles won all but one match against Adrian, and Jake Madt (7-6) and Holmen High School graduate Kayln Jahn (7-1) picked up pins at 149 and 184, respectively., to highlight the effort.

Isaac Lahr (9-0), another Holmen grad, also won by technical fall at 197, while former G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro standout Julian Purney (8-5) picked up a decision at 133.

The Eagles won the last five matches to overcome a 14-11 deficit against Millikin.

Luke Clark (5-3, 174) got them started by tying the match with a decision at 174, then Jahn, Lahr and Ben Kawczynski (10-3) picked up a 6-0 decision over Brayan Reyes at 285.

Jahn won by pin for the second time on Thursday and fourth time this season.

