 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
COLLEGE WRESTLING

College wrestling: UW-La Crosse sweeps two duals in Kentucky

  • 0

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The sixth-ranked UW-La Crosse wrestling team started the NWCA Multi-Divisional National Duals with a pair of victories on Thursday and qualified for a semifinal dual on Friday.

The Eagles opened the competition with a 37-3 win over Adrian (Mich.) and followed that up with a 26-14 win over 14th-ranked Millikin (Ill.).

La Crosse meets fifth-ranked North Central (Ill.) in a Friday morning semifinal.

Kayln Jahn mug

Jahn

The Eagles won all but one match against Adrian, and Jake Madt (7-6) and Holmen High School graduate Kayln Jahn (7-1) picked up pins at 149 and 184, respectively., to highlight the effort.

Isaac Lahr (9-0), another Holmen grad, also won by technical fall at 197, while former G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro standout Julian Purney (8-5) picked up a decision at 133.

The Eagles won the last five matches to overcome a 14-11 deficit against Millikin.

Luke Clark (5-3, 174) got them started by tying the match with a decision at 174, then Jahn, Lahr and Ben Kawczynski (10-3) picked up a 6-0 decision over Brayan Reyes at 285.

People are also reading…

Jahn won by pin for the second time on Thursday and fourth time this season.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Antonio Brown released by Buccaneers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News