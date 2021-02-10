College wrestling: UW-La Crosse wins second straight dual

OSHKOSH, Wis. — The UW-La Crosse wrestling team won for the second time in as many duals this season by beating UW-Oshkosh 34-6 at the Kolf Sports Center on Tuesday.

The Eagles (2-0) won all but one match, and Josh Stenger ended his 125-pound bout by pin.

Tyler Shackle won by technical fall at 141, and Reed Williams put together a convincing 11-0 win at 174.

Onalaska graduate Konrad Ernst won by decision at 285, and Central grad Connor Williams pulled out a sudden victory at 184.

