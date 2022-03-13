College wrestling: UW-La Crosse's Hertel, Brossard earn All-America honors

UW-La Crosse wrestlers Nolan Hertel and Seth Brossard earned All-America honors for their performances at the NCAA Division III Championships in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Hertel finished fifth at 157 pounds after going 2-1 on Saturday. He earned a 1-0 decision over University of Chicago's Darian Estevez before dropping a 3-1 decision to Augsburg's Tyler Shilson.

But Hertel earned the fifth-place finish after Wartburg's David Hollingsworth had to medically forfeit.

Brossard finished seventh at 165 pounds after losing an 8-4 decision to UW-Eau Claire's Chase Schmidt and pinning Rochester Institute of Technology's Austin Lamb.

The Eagles finished 19th as a team with 21.5 points. Wartburg won the team title with 79 points.

