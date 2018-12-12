Colten Bartholomew: Ethan Anderson's play opening UW-La Crosse teammates' eyes
Every freshman has a moment that ingratiates him to his college team.
Many of them happen in practice, when the transition to college sports that we all hear about truly begins for freshmen student-athletes. For some, it can happen in an early-season game, or in something that the young player did in limited minutes. Those moments cement a player’s confidence in himself, and the team’s confidence in the player.
Ethan Anderson’s moment for the UW-La Crosse men’s basketball team came last Wednesday during a game that didn’t count for the Eagles. It was an exhibition against cross-town rival Viterbo, with the Eagles coming off a disappointing loss on the road at Central (Iowa), and the play Anderson — a freshman from Black River Falls — made didn’t decide the outcome. But it did show the Eagles that Anderson was a player they could trust.
“He’s hit some tough shots where you think, ‘OK, this kid isn’t scared of anything. He’s got confidence,’” senior point guard and team captain Taulvish McCray said. “But I think that moment was where I was like, ‘OK, this kid is really not scared of anything. Not on offense, not on defense.’ He’s willing to take any challenge that comes to him. That’s a big part of the player he is.”
Here was the play: Viterbo senior center Cade Anderson (6-foot-10, big) had gotten position and won a lob for the ball. He had a direct lane to the basket along the baseline, and he was heading to the rim for his second dunk of the night.
Ethan Anderson (6-foot-3, not so big) took off from the top of the key, launched into the air, made hard contact and forced a turnover as the ball went out of bounds off Cade Anderson’s hands. (Full disclosure, the play should’ve been called a foul, and as a tall person who’s biased for other tall people, I was personally offended that it wasn’t whistled. But anyway…)
“I just thought I would run down and try to make a play. That’s what I did,” Ethan Anderson said.
He followed up his 11 points against Viterbo with his best offensive day as a collegian on Saturday against Buena Vista. He scored 18 points in 19 minutes off the bench, shooting 6-for-6 from the field, including 3-for-3 on 3-pointers.
He scored two points Sunday against Wartburg on five shots, but what the weekend reveals is that Anderson is more comfortable on the floor and in his role early in his first college season. That took time, he says.
“The intensity, the speed, the physicality, and new surroundings, new teammates,” Anderson said of his transition to college. “But the guys, coach (Kent) Dernbach, coach (Kenny) Finco, the assistant coaches, they’re helping with that adjustment. We have great senior leadership, and overall a great team atmosphere, and that helps out both on and off the court.”
Anderson was one of the top scorers in the Coulee Region last season (27.6 points per game) as a senior for Black River Falls High School. His development as a scorer made him a sought-after recruit, and he turned down full scholarship offers to come to UW-L.
But there weren’t promises of playing time in exchange for committing to Dernbach’s program — just the opposite, in fact.
“Ethan is obviously somebody we’re really excited is here. A lot of other schools wanted him to come play. We’ve forced him to earn it,” Dernbach said after Saturday’s game.
If Ethan’s Anderson-on-Anderson crime against Viterbo was the moment his teammates were all-in on their freshman, it was how he responded to adversity in the first weeks of the season that drew his coach's eye. In a loss at Ripon (Wis.), Anderson didn’t play. Dernbach said Anderson didn’t get down, he just made his next chance on the floor count.
“That’s really humbling for a first-year player. How Ethan handled that is exactly how I expected him to handle it. He just came in and he worked,” Dernbach said. “Once he got an opportunity, he got some minutes against Bethel, and he said, ‘I’m going to make sure I’ve earned those.’ And now he’s continued to take it up.”
Anderson will have plenty more moments to grow, and show his teammates what he can do. But he’s already gotten votes of confidence of seniors like McCray, a team captain.
“Every game he’s getting more and more used to the speed, and the contact, and everything that comes with it. So with his confidence, and then getting used to the physical part, we just keep telling him to keep shooting and to play his game. That’s what he does, he scores,” McCray said.
“He’s a really special player, he’s going to do this all four years while he’s here.”
Colten Bartholomew can be reached at colten.bartholomew@lee.net and on Twitter @cbartdizzle.
