Colten Bartholomew: Luke Bengtson saga has blame all around

From the Tribune investigation: UW-La Crosse's reassignment of football coach Luke Bengtson series
When the emails finally arrived, I pored through them immediately, looking for the smoking gun.
There had to be something — some incident, argument, or confrontation of some sort — that resulted in the reassignment and eventual resignation of former UW-La Crosse football offensive coordinator Luke Bengtson. I’d been told by multiple sources — off-the-record — that there wasn’t such an event, but all of them had interests on one side or the other that skeptical-big-J-journalist me couldn’t be entirely sure.
But after exhausting the documents, what I’d been told was correct: Bengtson and Eagles head coach Mike Schmidt had different coaching styles and Schmidt didn’t think the situation was tenable past the fourth week of the season. You can read about that further in other stories on this topic, but this column’s point is a simple one:
Bengtson’s situation wasn’t handled properly. By anyone.
Let’s start with UW-L, because there are more layers on that end to put under the microscope.
This is the first time I’ve had to make an open records request to the university in nearly four years of covering its athletic teams. I felt that I was forced to because of the gag order put on UW-L employees about the situation. No notification was given to media about Bengtson’s reassignment — I noticed he’d been absent from three straight practices, asked Schmidt about it, was told he couldn’t comment, and then gathered enough information to print the original story.
The university released the news later that night with no comments from Schmidt, Bengtson or athletic director Kim Blum, and then comments after the fact were barred by human resources policies. These policies are in place for a reason, and I get that, but not allowing Blum or Schmidt to comment on something like this only fuels speculation and doubt in their decision.
That’s why the open records request was made — university policy was to keep outsiders in the dark, and frankly, that doesn’t fly when you’re talking about the football program at a public institution.
From a football standpoint, the timing of the move put the Eagles in a tough spot going into the Whitewater game. Dismissing the offensive coordinator less than a week from the biggest home game of the season against a perennial national contender changed how the offense operated against the best defense it faced last season.
All major offensive per-game statistics such as points, rushing yards, and passing yards were higher with Bengtson running the offense. Granted, the best teams La Crosse faced this season were in the WIAC, so a dip in production was expected, but to say the coaching change helped the on-field product isn’t supported.
One could argue that there was no good time to make such a move for the football team, and the documents released by the university lay bare Schmidt’s belief that Bengtson shouldn’t be coaching the team, so why wait? However, weight should be given to Bengtson’s claims that he wasn’t told to change and that he was blindsided by the move.
Bengtson was an outsider in the sense that he didn’t have Division III coaching experience. Coaching Division III is a different situation than scholarship Division II or Division I — players wanting to be there and in many cases paying to be there rather than the inverse makes Division III the unique experience that it is. If Schmidt had concerns about Bengtson after spring practices, as the documents suggest, more could’ve been done to make those concerns known and perhaps fix them.
From the university side, the documents show a concerted effort to not out-and-out fire Bengtson, and no apparent reason why. The “reassignment” process — having Bengtson become a full-time equipment and laundry manager, one-third of his original job — was an attempt to get some work out of his salary. But it’s also a sign that the university didn’t believe the issues Schmidt brought to the table against Bengtson were enough to fire him for cause, thus avoiding paying the salary.
The university has a fiscal responsibility to the public for the tax dollars it spends, and getting no production from a salary in the event of a firing doesn’t fit that responsibility. But what did UW-L expect Bengtson to do? Work full-time the part of his job he was forced to do to in order to coach — nearly all UW-L assistant coaches have some other appointment — while not coaching? Who would do that?
University employees knew they were asking someone to do something that wasn’t tenable in order to save money. That’s a lame way to treat people.
On Bengtson’s side, if we’re to believe Schmidt’s claims in the documents, he didn’t listen to his boss after repeated instructions, plain and simple. Do that long enough and you get fired or reassigned — just like in any line of work.
Everyone has had different views than their boss on how things should be done at work, and it’s clear Bengtson and Schmidt were at that point. But Bengtson didn’t do himself any favors not adjusting his style more in line with what was around him at UW-L. Had he done that, this situation doesn’t turn the out the way it did.
