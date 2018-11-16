Colten Bartholomew: UW-La Crosse men's basketball team's defense must get better quickly
Just two games in, the UW-La Crosse men’s basketball team isn’t pushing the proverbial panic button about its defense, but neither coach Kent Dernbach nor the Eagles’ players are shy about admitting it has to be better.
After the Eagles beat Luther College 76-64 at Mitchell Hall on Wednesday — a game marred by 44 combined fouls, 24 of which went against the Eagles — the talk wasn’t about the team’s 2-0 start to the season. It was a wake-up call that a performance like Wednesday’s will get UW-L beat in upcoming games.
“We’re not consistently in gaps. There’s no sense of pride right now in our defense. We’re, at best, an average defensive team,” said Dernbach, who’s in his first year as the program’s coach after serving as the interim coach last season.
“There are some spurts where we look like we’re interested in defending, and we’re getting back to the point where we were last year, but we were much further along last year on the defensive end than we are right now. Fortunately, we’re 2-0. But we have to get better in a hurry. We’re going to go on the road for three straight games and absolutely be tested by teams that can score from the 1 through the 5 position.”
UW-L will take on Ripon, Bethel (Minn.) and St. John’s (Minn.) over the next week, starting with Saturday’s 3 p.m. tipoff at Ripon. St. John’s was a NCAA Division III national championship tournament qualifier last season.
A consistent and crucial misstep for the Eagles’ defense against the Norse was not stopping dribble penetration. Dernbach and senior forward Ben Meinholz — who had 15 points, including his 1,000th career point for UW-L, on Wednesday — said players aren’t closing off the gaps between one another. So once an offensive player gets by a defender on a drive, the defense has to scramble, which leaves shooters open from the perimeter or leads to reaching fouls.
“We just have to stop ball better. We’re too focused on our man right now, trying to lock down our matchups, but the ball is what scores the points,” Meinholz said. “We’re letting them get to the hoop, we’re letting offenses get whatever they want. Our defense is supposed to be what wins us games; right now it’s what is keeping other teams in games.”
The frustrating part for Dernbach, he said, is that the Eagles have almost an identical team to last season’s, and the starting five are all returners. He believes those players shouldn’t be making such mistakes.
Foul trouble on Wednesday caused Dernbach to use his bench often, and 10 players played nine or more minutes. But even against St. Mary’s in the season opener on Sunday, he didn’t believe the Eagles were bought-in on the defensive end.
“Last year it was unique because we were all in a foxhole together. I’m leaving my wife and kids two hours away, and the majority of our roster, it was their first time getting significant playing time outside of Ben. We were all in that fight together, and there was something special about it,” Dernbach said.
“It created an atmosphere where we were really bought-in to one another, and what our system was, and what our foundation was going to be on the defensive end. But we haven’t been able to establish that same foxhole mentality right now.”
What’s good for the Eagles is that players aren’t just parroting Dernbach in interviews, or faking contrition about the defense. There’s legitimate frustration on their faces when discussing the lapses that have allowed games against lesser opponents stay relatively close.
Now the next step is putting it into action.
“We know our system works, we saw it at times last year where we were playing our best ball. It’s about being in gaps, which is the No. 1 thing we’ve been talking about, helping each other out,” junior forward Terek Nesheim said. “We know we have to work on it, but here we are just talking about it, it’s time to start being about it.”
The consensus is that if the Eagles don’t improve defensively starting Saturday, then they don’t have much of a chance of duplicating, or improving upon, the 8-4 nonconference schedule the team compiled a year ago.
“We have to get there sooner rather than later if we’re interested in achieving the goals we want to achieve,” Dernbach said. “It’d be so unfortunate if it’s going to take an ‘L’ for us to figure it out.”
Colten Bartholomew can be reached at colten.bartholomew@lee.net and on Twitter @cbartdizzle.
