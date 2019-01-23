Colten Bartholomew: Where are you, UW-La Crosse sports fans?
There’s a long-running joke in the sports department of the Tribune that comes up most often when I cover a UW-La Crosse sporting event. It’s not exclusive to UW-L, but it applies most often to it.
It goes something like: “Better get there early, you’ll have to fight through the crowd.”
It’s a sarcastic quip because — despite terrific starts by both basketball programs, a turnaround that has seen the football program go from cellar-dweller to conference contender in short order, and other sports having success on a national level — the crowds don’t come.
There are some exceptions, and we’ll get to them, but in the sports that draw the most college attendance nationwide, football and basketball, the Eagles are at or near the bottom in the WIAC. That frankly doesn’t make sense given what’s happening with these teams and the La Crosse market.
We’ll start with basketball, where the Eagles programs are a combined 27-7 this season, are either tied or in sole possession of second place in the WIAC with eight games left, but also rank last in average home attendance in the conference.
The men (12-5, 5-1) — who beat two ranked teams and played another to a close road loss in the past two weeks — host River Falls (8-9, 1-5) at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Mitchell Hall. The Eagles are 6-0 at home, despite a league-worst average attendance of 288 per game.
UW-L’s women’s team (15-2, 4-2) is ranked No. 22 in Division III by d3hoops.com, and earned its first national ranking since 2010 this season. Their league-worst attendance average comes in at 200. The crowd of 290 people at Saturday’s matchup against No. 12 Oshkosh was nearly half Titans supporters.
The football program went from three straight 3-7 seasons to 5-5, 8-2, and 7-3 when Mike Schmidt took over as coach three years ago. And despite all the history of the program and hosting recent national contenders like Whitewater and Platteville this season, the Eagles were fifth in average attendance at 2,252.
I’ve spoken with community members about this in the past. Admittedly, it’s a biased sample size because these were people actually attending games or active around campus, and when I first began covering UW-L in 2015 the reason most often cited for the fledgling attendance numbers was simple — winning.
The Eagles weren’t doing much of it in football or basketball. That’s changed now, as all three programs have new coaches that have won more and done a better job recruiting so that winning is sustainable.
However, winning isn’t the only factor, otherwise the women’s soccer team — back-to-back NCAA tournament runs — and the track and field teams — annual national title contenders — would have thousands of people in the stands for their competitions.
ATTENDANCE BY THE NUMBERS
|Sport
|UW-L home avg.
|Conf. rank
|WIAC high
|WIAC avg.
|Football
|2,252
|5th
|Whitewater (5,903)
|2,724
|Men's basketball
|288
|8th
|Stevens Point (1,203)
|506
|Women's basketball
|200
|8th
|Stevens Point (373)
|274
The game day experience at UW-L is nearly identical to those around the conference, in my experience. In fact, Eagles basketball and football games have Toppers pizza giveaways — football games even had a Pearl Street Brewery draft cart for adults in the parking lot. So it’s not as though other places have major draws outside of the game.
Things aren’t as bleak for all La Crosse programs, as evidenced by the wrestling team’s strong turnouts at home duals against Eau Claire and Whitewater. Dave Malecek and his staff smartly do things like the simultaneous dual with the Holmen and Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T high school programs to give their athletes a sizeable crowd. But that’s something that’d be hard to replicate for another sport.
What’s perplexing is that La Crosse has a nearly identical population base to draw from as a school like Eau Claire, but the Blugolds (3,276 in football, 418 in men’s basketball, 289 in women’s) are getting more people in the door or at the stadium despite equal or lesser success in terms of wins.
One possibility is that La Crosse as a city just has so many other entertainment options that Eagles games can fall down the list. That’s fair, and it’s part of why people want to live here: There are things to do. But most games in question are at 7 p.m. Wednesdays or early-afternoon Saturdays — not exactly prime time for concerts, events or whatever else might be happening in the city.
It also can’t be all on the community, though — whether it’s off-campus marketing or on-campus awareness, La Crosse either isn’t doing enough or doing the right things to bring folks in.
So let’s pose the questions: UW-L fans, where are you? What are your reasons for not coming out to Eagles games?
The old excuses just don’t cut it anymore.
Colten Bartholomew can be reached at colten.bartholomew@lee.net and on Twitter @cbartdizzle.
Win some national championships like Whitewater and Stevens Point have in this century... Maybe that'll help. The real question is why you can't get the students to show up even when it's free. With 10,000 students, you should be able to fill up the gym with only students. Admission is free for them, right?
Student admission is free. You have a point, but to have to win a national title to get attendance is a pretty high bar.
Good article with good questions posed. Many moons ago men's basketball games would just be packed with people. Great memories as a youth watching the likes of Eric Haug and Larry Halverson playing at Mitchell Hall.
