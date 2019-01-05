Karen Middleton’s been teaching the fundamentals of basketball to her teams since she got into coaching. But the teaching job she’s had to do this season with her UW-La Crosse women’s basketball team has been unique in that a number of freshmen are in key roles.
But even an unbeaten nonconference season and all the warnings she could give her young and talented nucleus couldn’t quite prepare them for the rigors of the WIAC.
The Eagles got another lesson in what conference play is like Saturday when they played host to UW-Platteville.
La Crosse found itself trailing in the closing minutes at Mitchell Hall, but then junior guard Dani Craig curled around a defender on an in-bounds play, took a pass from freshman Emma Gamoke and hit a 3 to give her team a lead in the final minute it didn’t give back. The Eagles’ 57-52 win in front of 285 people was a good bounce back after a similar game ended in a loss Wednesday at Stout.
“We’re learning. We’ve got a lot of young faces that are trying to figure out the WIAC, how physical and tough it is,” Middleton said. “As ugly as today was, we didn’t shoot the ball too pretty, but we got big stops when we needed it.
“I’m just excited with our grit, and sticking with it. Finding a way to pull it out.”
That’s exactly what the Eagles (12-1, 1-1) did Saturday — just pulled it out.
They shot 30.4 percent from the floor, turned the ball over 17 times, and went an eight-minute, 12-second stretch of the second quarter without scoring.
And yet, they stymied the Platteville (6-7, 0-2) offense at key moments, including over the final 2:31 of the game.
Craig, one of two juniors who start along with three freshmen, said the team’s identity is on the defensive end. The players believe that if they can get stops, the offense will come. She also said things offensively will improve once the adjustment period for the new players is behind them.
“We’re learning how physical (conference play) is, and how to open off of that,” said Craig, who had eight points and seven rebounds Saturday.
The Eagles had trouble finding quality shots late against Stout, and that allowed the Blue Devils to take a one-point game with four minutes left and make it eight by the end. La Crosse had similar trouble in the second quarter.
A combination of turnovers and cold shooting hurt the Eagles. Teams in such a slump offensively oftentimes let up a big run and find themselves out of a game quickly. But La Crosse did the opposite, kept itself in the game, and another clutch Craig 3 just before halftime tied the score at 29.
“We used the term ‘locked in’ after Wednesday’s loss, we weren’t locked in that game,” freshman and Onalaska graduate Emma Gamoke said. “We know where we should be standing in the conference, and we know what it takes to be a top runner for the conference. I think today we were more locked in.”
Middleton, Gamoke, and Craig all noted the physicality of WIAC play being a big difference from the nonconference slate. Middleton said she could sense her team was a little tired, a byproduct of the Wednesday-Saturday turnaround that will be the norm throughout the conference schedule.
That was evident inside, where freshmen Lexie Higgins, Carly Coulthart and Kendra Leis had their hands full with Platteville forwards Maiah Domask and Lexis Macomber. They accounted for 11 of the 18 offensive rebounds Platteville pulled down, the second-most allowed by UW-L this season.
Higgins still had seven points and nine rebounds, while Coulthart added six points off of a pair of 3-pointers. But post defense was an Achilles’ heel of the Eagles last season, and there’s a host of talented post players La Crosse will see in conference play, so their defensive development will be key down the road.
“This is the toughest conference in the country. And it literally is just the physicality. It’s bigger girls, obviously, from high school, and even nonconference, it’s just not as physical,” Gamoke said. “And the pace is way faster. There’s such a variety in our conference — some teams play man and use a lot of pressure, then teams like we saw today play zone. So there’s such a balance of things you’re going to see.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.