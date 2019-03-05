Logan Schlough’s college wrestling career might not have gone quite how he expected, or wanted, at times. But it’s ending at the exact destination he desired: The NCAA Division III national championship tournament.
Schlough, the lone senior on the No. 9 UW-La Crosse wrestling team, is one of five Eagles who qualified for the national meet Friday and Saturday in Roanoke, Va. He did so by taking third at the Upper Midwest Regional in Eau Claire, his first time competing at the regional meet.
It’s been a year of firsts for Schlough (23-9) after grinding through his career on the second string. But when a starting lineup spot opened at 149 pounds this season, he saw his chance to solidify himself at a weight and give himself a chance to finish his career on a high note.
“I’ve been thinking about what my last match would be like this year. To have it end at nationals is going to be really, really cool. I really can’t wish for it to end any better,” Schlough said at a practice last week.
Schlough will open the tournament Friday morning against Roger Williams' Tyler Gazaway, whose seeded seventh.
Schlough wrestled most of his college career at 157 or 165 pounds, but due to some injuries and “some guys not performing,” according to UW-L coach Dave Malecek, 149 became a position of need for the Eagles. That’s where Schlough, a Menomonie, Wis., native, struck.
He met with Malecek early in the year and asked what he could do for the team, and the plan for Schlough, who started the year at 165 pounds, to get down to 149 was hatched. His NCAA-mandated hydration test showed 149 was his lowest weight class allowed, so the Eagles’ coaching staff set gradual checkpoints Schlough needed to hit throughout the winter to get to the target weight.
His first tournament at 149 came at the NWCA Multi-Divisional Duals, and he faced a handful of the best 149 pounders in the country. It was a decent start, as he went 3-3 that weekend, but the losses weren’t pretty.
Malecek said he worried about Schlough’s confidence after that meet, but Schlough quickly quieted those concerns.
“He came back stronger from that, and he really got on a roll late in the season,” Malecek said. “He had a pin against (No. 14) Whitewater, which was big time. It changed the dual.”
A weight cut like Schlough’s — 16 pounds — doesn’t sound crazy to the average person. But when you consider that Schlough was already in good shape and needed to lose about 10 percent of his body weight, it becomes a bigger challenge.
It’s not just the working out, which Schlough does twice a day, it’s the constant discipline of eating well and maintaining proper hydration that becomes a grind.
“A lot of guys would be disciplined through the week, then they wrestle, then they become undisciplined. He stayed disciplined the second we got back on the bus to come home,” Malecek said. “The best of part of it all was he never complained. He said, ‘I’m doing this, this is where I need to be, and I’m going to win.’”
Schlough said his mindset throughout his cut and the months he’s spent maintaining his weight has been a matter-of-fact one: “Just do it.”
“As it got closer, it was just my mindset of, ‘You have to do it.’ Doing it the right way was something I really focused on, which is why, I think, it’s translating to more success on the mat,” he said. “I never ask, ‘Oh, why me?’ or anything. I just do it.”
When Schlough finished his third-place match at the regional, winning after an official’s call was overturned and his riding-time point gave him an 8-7 win in regulation, Malecek said he was emotional to the point of tearing up. It was the first time in a long time that he’d had that kind of emotion come out on a wrestling mat.
When describing why Schlough’s achievement brought that out, Malecek took a pause.
“It still gets to me,” he said. “He doesn’t say ‘boo,’ works his tail off, got his weight down slowly and gradually, did it the right way. Trained in the room, pushed guys every day, volunteered, takes care of school, one of the nicest guys around.
“He’s what I want a UW-L wrestler to be like. Just a gentleman off the mat, but tough on the mat. Not real showy, not real vocal, just a great young man.”
The perseverance that has gotten Schlough from spot starter to national qualifier has become a defining characteristic in Malecek’s eyes.
“This is a great sports story because so many in this day and age, if you’re not the starter right away, they leave. Our guys see it, they see he stuck it out, kept working, and now he’s getting the accolades … he’s a rarity,” he said.
Schlough said a major selling point of joining the La Crosse wrestling program was having strong competition in the practice room, and he knew coming in that he wouldn’t have a spot guaranteed any of his four years as an Eagle.
“I just knew when I got my chance, I’d be ready for it. That was my attitude,” Schlough said. “I kept thinking one day my day would come, and I guess it has.”
