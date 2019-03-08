ROANOKE, Va. – Konrad Ernst knows how to turn it on in the wrestlebacks. For that reason, he will finish the season as an All-American for the second year in a row.
Ernst defeated defending national champion Jake Evans of Waynesburg 4-2 on Friday night to guarantee himself a top-eight finish for UW-La Crosse at the NCAA Division III Wrestling Championships at the Berglund Center.
That win highlighted an otherwise tough day for the Eagles.
“It was a rough day, but so is the national tournament,” UW-L coach Dave Malecek said. “We’ll have two All-Americans and had two others with a shot. But there’s a big difference between two and four All-Americans.”
Grant Zamin also will finish in the top eight for the Eagles after beating Trevor Corl of Lycoming 10-5 in the wrestlebacks at 157 pounds. Zamin won his opening match 11-1 against Richard Burke of Baldwin Wallace but lost 9-4 to top-seeded Cross Cannone of Wartburg in the quarterfinals.
La Crosse ended the first day in 15th place with 13 points. Augsburg all but wrapped up its 13th national title by scoring 71½ points, nearly 30 ahead of second-place Loras (42½). Three-time defending champion Wartburg was third with 36½, but only 6½ points separated the teams from third to eighth place.
Ernst was knocked into the consolation bracket right away when Connor Calkins of Rochester Institute of Technology recorded a takedown in sudden victory for a 4-2 win in the heavyweight bracket.
“Obviously, when you start the day off with a loss in overtime you have to take it one match at a time,” Ernst said.
But he rebounded with a 1-0 win against Jesse Webb of Castleton before beating Evans.
Evans led 1-0 entering the third period, but in quick succession Ernst got a penalty point when Evans was called for stalling and then scored an escape to go ahead 2-1. He then finished off the win on a takedown with 25 seconds left.
“That was icing on the cake there,” he said.
In other action, Logan Schlough lost by decision (2-1) to Jarrad Lasko of John Carroll University (Ohio) at 149-pounds in the consolation round. Schlough started off his day by winning in sudden victory (3-1) over Tyler Gazaway from Roger Williams University.
Josh Stenger won his first-round match by medical forfeit, but got pinned by Baldwin Wallace’s Charles Nash in the second period of his quarterfinal match. Stenger then lost his consolation match 6-5 to Bobby Jordan of Johnson & Wales University (R.I.).
