Former UW-La Crosse record setting quarterback Evan Lewandowski transferring to Whitewater

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Former record setting UW-La Crosse quarterback Evan Lewandowski has found a new home. Only this time it's with a conference rival.

The Lake Zurich, Ill. native announced Monday via Twitter he was transferring to WIAC foe UW-Whitewater:

"Change of plans ... I'm headed to Whitewater."

Lewandowski had originally committed to the University of Maryland on May 1 where transfer rules would have required him to sit out for one academic year. He stayed enrolled at UW-L through last year's Spring semester. But Maryland recently added prized Alabama quarterback transfer Taulia Tagovailoa, who is the brother of Miami Dolphins and former Alabama star Tua Tagovailoa. With senior Josh Jackson and prized sophomore Lance LeGendre already in the mix, it suddenly became a crowded quarterback room.

After receiving no Division I offers out of high school, Lewandowski played sparingly his freshman year before recording a remarkable sophomore season at UW-L.