Former UW-La Crosse record setting quarterback Evan Lewandowski transferring to Whitewater

Former record setting UW-La Crosse quarterback Evan Lewandowski has found a new home. Only this time it's with a conference rival.
The Lake Zurich, Ill. native announced Monday via Twitter he was transferring to WIAC foe UW-Whitewater:
"Change of plans ... I'm headed to Whitewater."
Lewandowski had originally committed to the University of Maryland on May 1 where transfer rules would have required him to sit out for one academic year. He stayed enrolled at UW-L through last year's Spring semester. But Maryland recently added prized Alabama quarterback transfer Taulia Tagovailoa, who is the brother of Miami Dolphins and former Alabama star Tua Tagovailoa. With senior Josh Jackson and prized sophomore Lance LeGendre already in the mix, it suddenly became a crowded quarterback room.
After receiving no Division I offers out of high school, Lewandowski played sparingly his freshman year before recording a remarkable sophomore season at UW-L.
Lewandowski took the WIAC by storm in 2019, earning All-WIAC first-team honors by setting UW-L single season records in passing yards (2,804) and touchdowns (28). His coming out party came against UW-River Falls when he broke a WIAC record and tied an NCAA Division III record with nine touchdown passes and touchdown passes in a quarter (5). His 591 passing yards broke the school and WIAC record.
Whitewater advanced all the way to the NCAA Division III National Championship game before losing to North Central (Ill.) 41-14. The Eagles nearly pulled off the upset against Whitewater, but fell 21-17 on the road to the then No. 3 Warhawks.
“That young man can sling a football,” Whitewater coach Kevin Bullis said after that game. “There were times when it the ball was going 30 yards down the field, but wouldn’t get six feet off the ground.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!