MADISON — The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball has done some of its best work in the second half this season, a trend that continued Monday night.
Senior center Ethan Happ finished with 20 points to help the No. 12 Badgers rally past Rutgers 69-64 in a Big Ten game at the Kohl Center.
Sophomore point guard D’Mitrik Trice added 14 points and sophomore forward Nate Reuvers had 10 for Wisconsin (8-1, 2-0 Big Ten), which trailed by double digits in the first half and by five at halftime.
The Badgers outscored the Scarlet Knights 43-33 in the second half to avoid an upset on the same day they climbed 10 spots in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.
Wisconsin has now outscored its opponents 376-294 after halftime, an average of 9.1 points per game.
In addition to solid play from Happ and some big baskets from Trice, Wisconsin also got solid contributions from senior forward Khalil Iverson and junior guard Brevin Pritzl in the second half.
Junior forward Eugene Omoruyi scored 17 points and sophomore guard Geo Baker added 15 for Rutgers (5-3, 0-2).
Iverson scored two baskets in the opening 39 seconds of the second half to spark a 13-4 run for the Badgers.
Happ added four points during the spurt, which helped Wisconsin turn a five-point halftime deficit into a 39-35 lead with 15:23 to play.
The Badgers’ lead grew to 57-46 after Trice scored on consecutive possessions — including a 3-pointer — off assists from Happ.
Rutgers was within 62-57 after a pair of free throws by Baker with 1:37 remaining, but Omoruyi was called for a Flagrant 1 foul after getting tangled up with Happ.
Happ missed the two free throws, but Wisconsin retained possession and Trice drained a 3-pointer from the right wing to give the Badgers a 65-57 lead with 56.5 seconds left.
Rutgers led by as many as 10 points in the first half and took a 31-26 lead into the break.
After scoring four points in 13 possessions during one stretch, Wisconsin scored nine points over its final four possessions of the first half to cut its deficit in half by the break.
