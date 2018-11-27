MADISON — Four days after it couldn’t complete a big comeback against an ACC opponent, the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team found a way to do it this time.
Senior center Ethan Happ scored 19 points and sophomore guard D’Mitrik Trice added 18 as the No. 22 Badgers rallied from a 12-point deficit in the second half to beat North Carolina State 79-75 on Tuesday night at the Kohl Center.
Sophomore forward Aleem Ford and sophomore guard Brad Davison added 12 points apiece for Wisconsin (6-1), which evened its ACC/Big Ten Challenge record at 10-10.
Junior guard Markell Johnson had a game-high 21 points and junior guard C.J. Bryce added 19 for the Wolfpack (6-1), who led most of the game but couldn’t finish off the road win.
Wissconsin shot 62.1 percent from the field in the second half and went 11 of 21 from 3-point range (52.4 percent) for the game.
The Badgers were coming off their first loss of the season, a 53-46 decision against No. 4 Virginia in the final of the Battle 4 Atlantis last Friday. UW cut a 15-point halftime deficit to four in the second half but couldn’t complete the rally.
This time was different.
After falling behind by 12 points early in the second half, Wisconsin had a stretch in which it scored 16 points in six possessions. The burst included two 3-pointers from Ford, another from Trice and a three-point play by Happ.
Problem was, the Wolfpack were matching the Badgers nearly shot for shot.
When Ford connected to pull UW within 48-45, Johnson answered with a 3-pointer of his own.
Ford’s fourth 3-pointer of the game concluded a 10-2 run that cut UW’s deficit to two points, but Bryce answered with baskets on back-to-back possessions and a pull-up jumper from Braxton Beverly gave the Wolfpack a 65-57 lead with 7:31 left.
The Badgers finally took the lead on a basket by Happ with 2:20 to go, but Bryce answered with a tough, fallaway jumper from the baseline to put the Wolfpack back ahead.
Trice tied it on a free throw with 1:20 left and Happ gave UW a 74-73 lead on a free throw with 1:06 remaining.
After Wisconsin got a stop on defense, it worked down the clock and Trice hit a pull-up jumper late in the shot clock to give the Badgers a 76-73 lead with 23.6 seconds left.
Davison drew a charge on Johnson with 17.9 seconds left, and Trice made a free throw to give the Badgers a four-point cushion with 17.4 seconds remaining.
After Johnson scored on a drive to cut the Wolfpack’s deficit to two with 11.6 seconds left, Davison made two free throws with 8.0 seconds left to restore UW’s four-point lead.
Wisconsin trailed 36-29 after going 5 of 17 on shots in the paint in the first half.
Happ was 3 of 11 in the opening 20 minutes and missed three of his four attempts from the free throw line.
The Badgers were within 31-29 after Happ made a free throw, but the Wolfpack closed the half with five points in the final minute. Johnson sent North Carolina State into halftime with a seven-point lead with a 3-pointer from the right wing over Happ.
