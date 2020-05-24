'He worked for all of that': Wisconsin commit Aaron Witt continues to prove doubters wrong

His junior season passed with still no Wisconsin offer on the table, so he committed to Iowa. If he couldn’t join them, he was determined to beat them.

“So I’m thinking, ‘Well, screw these guys,’” Witt said. “So I committed to Iowa to prove that I could play in the Big Ten, play Wisconsin once a year and kick their butt.”

But just a few weeks after committing to Iowa, Wisconsin finally offered. That put Witt in a bind. He didn’t want to be the guy that decommitted twice, but at the end of the day, he knew Madison was where he wanted to be.

“It was always my dream to go to Wisconsin,” Witt said. “My parents and coaches told me you can’t live your life worried about someone else’s opinion. We have to do what’s best for you. Chase your dreams.”

Now a Badger, always a Winhawk

He committed to Wisconsin right before his senior season, one that saw him finish with 73 tackles, 21 tackles for loss and 5½ sacks, five recovered fumbles, three forced fumbles and a blocked kick. He finished his career tied with Nick Waldo for the most sacks in school history with 17½ and ranks first with seven career fumble recoveries. But his impact can be measured by more than just stats.