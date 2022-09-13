High school sports roundup: Monty's goal gives Holmen boys soccer win over Central

HOLMEN — After a breakneck pace left the score tied at halftime, the Holmen High School boys soccer team knocked off Logan with a goal from Carter Monty in the 67th minute on Tuesday.

The Vikings (5-5-1, 3-1-1) commanded possession of the ball throughout the contest, but early mistakes allowed the Rangers (5-4-0, 2-3-0) to lead early. Logan senior Andrew Hackbarth’s first varsity goal off a corner kick from Solomon Szymanski put the Rangers up 1-0 in the 24th minute.

The Vikings tied the game in the 28th minute on a penalty kick by Lucas Hanson. On the ensuing kickoff, Szymanski took the ball and sent it over the head of the Holmen goalkeeper for another lead.

The Rangers scored on their own net thanks to a deflection before halftime with Monty’s score the decider for Holmen.

Central 5, Sparta 0

The RiverHawks (4-0-4, 2-0-3) dominated the Spartans (1-4-2, 0-3-2) in a victory at Logan High School.

Devin Wilkerson had two goals for Central while Cody Beitlich, Landon Larson and Maxx Rauch all added one score each. Central goalie Mason Rauch needed only one save for the shutout while Sparta goalkeeper Landon Burkhardt made nine saves on a rough night for the Spartans defense.

Onalaska 3, Aquinas 0

After a scoreless first half, the Hilltoppers (5-4-1, 4-0-1) scored three in the second half to defeat the Blugolds (7-4-0,1-4-0) to stay undefeated in MVC play.

Onalaska opened the scoring with a Griffin Schultz penalty kick. Schultz would convert another later in the second half to finish with two goals. Lucas Von Weiss scored a goal with an assist from Onalaska goalie Jacob Havlik, who finished with four assists.

Tomah 3, West Salem 0

WEST SALEM — Two goals in the first ten minutes helped the Timberwolves (3-3-2, 2-1-2) to a victory over the Panthers (2-3-1, 1-3-1).

After Jonah Nick scored an unassisted goal in the fourth minute for Tomah, Trey Torkelson scored on an assist from Haakon Garvin in the ninth minute to double the lead. Torkelson and Garvin connected again in the second half with Torkelson’s second goal in the 47h minute.

Tomah goalie Trevin Johnson saved all five shots on goal from the Panthers. West Salem goalie Tyler Leren had 10 saves on 13 shots.

VOLLEYBALL

MVC

Sparta 3, Central 1

After a grueling opening two sets, the Spartans took control of the RiverHawks to complete a four-set win 26-24, 25-27, 25-13, 25-18.

Abby Schell filled the stat sheet for the Spartans (13-7, 3-2) with nine kills, 24 assists, four service aces and nine digs. Josie Edwards added 10 kills, while Loren Schanhofer had nine. Brooke Evans finished the game with 16 assists.

The RiverHawks (10-7, 1-4) had a pair of double-digit kill performers with Ruby Gerhard finishing with 11 and Ellie Buxton having 10. Avery Veenendall had a game-high 32 assists as well as 17 digs, topped only by Ava Herlitzke’s 23 digs.

Coulee

West Salem 3, G-E-T 1

GALESVILLE — West Salem’s Gen Norman had 26 assists in the Panthers four-set victory over G-E-T 25-11, 19-25, 25-11, 25-13.

The Panthers (8-6, 3-1) kills leader was Kendall Burckhamer with 13 while Jaden Hammes added eight and Makena Ihle added six. Morgan Kammel had a team-high nine digs.

Elyse Schoonover had a game-high 15 kills for the Red Hawks (2-7, 2-2) while Kayla Schultz had 14 assists.

Viroqua 3, Onalaska Luther 0

VIROQUA — Viroqua took care of Luther in the opening two sets before closing out in a nail biting third set, winning 25-10, 25-17, 25-23.

The Blackhawks (6-5, 3-1) were led by 12 kills and two service aces by Aliyah Fox. Mara Anderson had 20 assists and Bryne Swenson had 16 digs. Swenson and Trixie Koppa each had two blocks.

The Knights (7-9, 2-3) loss came in spite of a great all-around performance by Hannah Matzke, who finished with 10 kills, three digs, a service ace and two blocks. Payton Holub had a game-high four blocks while Allie Zittel had a team-high 13 assists.

Westby 3, Black River Falls 0

WESTBY — The Norsemen (15-1, 4-0) remained undefeated in conference play after a win over Black River Falls 25-19, 25-13, 25-11.

Jayda Berg had eight kills for the Norsemen, who are ranked fifth in Division 3 by state coaches, while Tricia Klum led the team in assists with 12. The Panthers (2-11, 1-4) were led by Bella Falcon with six kills and Sierra Campbell with 12 digs.

Scenic Bluffs

Hillsboro 3, Bangor 1

BANGOR — The Cardinals forced a fourth set but could not overcome an early deficit to the Tigers, falling 19-25, 21-25, 25-19, 21-25 in a home conference match.

Gladys Bores led Bangor with 11 kills, and Joeryn Freit added eight kills and 15 digs. Megan Marr dished out 15 assists for the Cardinals in the loss.

Bangor will look to rebound on Thursday in a matchup with first-place Royall.

Dairyland

C-FC 3, Melrose-Mindoro 1

MELROSE — The Pirates (8-7, 2-0) rebounded from a first-set loss against the Mustangs (4-8, 1-1) to win 18-25, 25-13, 25-16, 25-18.

Blair-Taylor 3, Independence 0

INDEPENDENCE — The Wildcats defeated the Indees in straight sets 25-19, 25-15, 25-19.

Three Rivers

La Crescent-Hokah 3, Lewiston-Altura 0

LEWISTON, Minn. — The Lancers and Cardinals had a back-and-forth second set, but in the end La Crescent-Hokah won and swept Lewiston-Altura 25-16, 32-30, 25-18.

GIRLS TENNIS

MVC

Tomah 5, Logan 2

Tomah bested Logan in two doubles matches and three singles contests, including Brelee Olson’s win over Audrey Endrizzi 6-4, 2-6, 10-6 in the No. 2 singles match.

Anna Lord at No. 3 singles and Adeline Gerke at No. 4 singles were the Timberwolves' other two victories in singles matches. Logan’s Norah Hofland got the RiverHawks their only singles win at 6-1, 6-4 over Makenzie Kohn.

Riley Smith and Gwyn Robertson won No. 1 doubles while Lauren Stephens and Ally Rubitsky took No. 3 doubles for Tomah.

Central 5, Holmen 2

Allie Schlicht of Central won a tiebreaker set against Holmen’s Hanna Thao in the No. 3 singles match 6-4, 6-6 (5), 12-10 during the RiverHawks home win over the Vikings.

Allison Culp at No. 2 singles and Mari Klyose at No. 4 singles also won their matches.

The RiverHawks took two of three doubles matches, as well. The No. 1 doubles team of Katie Johnson and Idessa Barreyro defeated Holmen’s Madison Pickett and Harsimranpreet Virk 6-0, 6-2. Kendall Blanco and Harper Ress of Central won the No. 2 doubles match 6-1, 6-1 over Lillian Schmidt and Ellie Euler.

Coulee

Onalaska Luther 7, Mauston 0

ONALASKA — Clara Baudek and Allison Buege of Luther moved to 9-0 in doubles competition while the Knights (16-7, 3-0) swept Mauston (1-9, 1-3) at home.

Baudek and Buege won No. 3 doubles 6-2, 6-1 over Abbie Morris and Katelyn Brown. No. 1 singles Maddy Olson (8-15) and No. 3 singles Emma Kolb (17-6) each won their respective contests 6-0, 6-0.

West Salem 5, Viroqua 2

VIROQUA — While the Panthers and Blackhawks each won two of four singles matches, West Salem swept doubles contests to get a conference win.

The No. 1 doubles team of Rebekah Knudson and Grace Waldhart defeated Viroqua’s Anika and Lanie Nemes 6-3, 6-0. Elly Goodenough and Katherine Skaar won No. 2 doubles in 6-1, 6-0, as did the No. 3 doubles team of Eva Clements and Asher Helgerson.

Megan Johnson and Dylynn Bayer were the Panthers winners in singles, each in two sets. Nevaeh Hubbard won for Viroqua in two sets while Moriah Cress won No. 2 singles 5-7, 6-1, 6-1.