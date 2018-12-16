Kansas State women’s basketball associate coach Brian Ostermann had some nostalgia coming back to La Crosse this weekend.
The Wildcats faced the Arizona State Sun Devils in a nonconference Division I basketball game hosted by UW-La Crosse on Sunday.
There was a good crowd, too, as 1,294 people filled Mitchell Hall to see the 17th-ranked Sun Devils win 65-51. A good portion of the crowd included youth and high school girls basketball players from the Coulee Region and beyond.
Ostermann graduated from UW-L in 1988, and while he was completing his student teaching in La Crosse, he was an assistant basketball coach at Central High School from 1986 to 1988.
“To bring some of our players back to the area, and to give back to UW-L to coordinate this with (Eagles women’s basketball) coach (Karen) Middleton, it worked out great,” Ostermann said. “We had a big crowd, and it was a lot of fun.”
Ostermann is in his fifth year as K-State’s associate head coach, and past Division I stops include the University of Missouri-Kansas City and TCU.
Ostermann wasn’t the only one who had a sense of coming home on Sunday.
DeForest, Wis., native and K-State 6-foot-1 senior Kayla Goth had a big crowd come to watch her play, and she says this is the closest she’s played to the Madison area since playing for the Norskies.
“It was really awesome getting to play in my home state,” Goth said. “It was a little bit of nervewracking. I was 100 percent nervous.”
Goth played well in front of her “home” crowd on Sunday by scoring a game-high 19 points.
The Sun Devils’ leading scorer was Sophia Elenga with 12.
