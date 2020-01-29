La Crosse Central graduate Kobe King announces decision to leave Wisconsin Badgers program

Kobe King has decided to leave the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball program, a significant blow to coach Greg Gard and the Badgers for multiple reasons.
The sophomore wing announced his decision Wednesday afternoon on his Instagram account. “After talking with family and friends I have decided that the best step for my future basketball aspirations, as well as my love for the game, is to immediately step away from the University of Wisconsin Men’s Basketball program. This has been a very tough decision for me, however after spending almost 3 years in the Wisconsin program I have realized that this program is not the right fit for me as a player and person.”
King didn’t travel with the team to Iowa, where it dropped a 68-62 decision to the No. 18 Hawkeyes on Monday night. While the team released a statement before the game saying King stayed home to attend to a “personal matter,” a source indicated the former La Crosse Central standout and Wisconsin Mr. Basketball was unhappy and contemplating a transfer.
It’s unclear what exactly led to King being so upset that he’d pull the plug as UW was straddling the midway point of its Big Ten schedule. Not that there’s ever a good time for a program to lose its most dynamic player, but the timing of King’s departure is particularly brutal with the Badgers (12-9, 5-5 Big Ten) coming off back-to-back road defeats and preparing for a game against No. 14 Michigan State on Saturday at the Kohl Center.
“Being a student-athlete in the Wisconsin men’s basketball program is a special privilege and opportunity and I’m disappointed that Kobe has chosen to leave, particularly at this point in time,” Gard said in a statement. “But I respect his right to do what he feels is in his best interest. I wish Kobe all the best.
“We are a resilient team. I am confident in our staff and players. We are moving forward fully committed to each other and to achieving our collective goals.”
UW will have to make its push to reach the NCAA tournament without its second-leading scorer. King averaged 10.0 points in 19 games, and he was the Badgers’ leading scorer in Big Ten play with 12.6 per game.
The last thing a struggling offense needed was to be without a player who was the team’s best at creating his own shot, either at the rim or with mid-range jumpers. King’s scoring average has doubled since last season, with big games against Indiana (24 points) and Illinois (21) serving as the highlights.
From a big-picture standpoint, King’s exit leaves more uncertainty hovering over the direction of the program under Gard.
King is the sixth scholarship player to leave the program with eligibility remaining since Gard took over for Bo Ryan in December 2015. But this departure is much different than the previous five for multiple reasons:
Not only is King leaving during the season, he’s a starter who is third on the team in minutes. He’s also a homegrown talent in a program that has had difficulty landing high-end prospects from the state in recent years.
King orally committed to the Badgers in September 2015, about two months before Ryan abruptly retired 12 games into his 15th season at UW. But King stuck to his commitment after Gard took over.
Prior to this season, King outlined the reasons why he didn’t reopen his recruitment.
“Never wavered,” he said. “I knew this was where I wanted to be regardless. Gard getting the job was a big bonus, I would say, because it was a guy who had been there, a guy I had a relationship with.”
Still, a source said King has never been totally happy during his three seasons playing under Gard.
King averaged 5.2 points in 10 games as a true freshman in 2017-18 before a fractured patella bone in his left knee ended his season.
After being granted a medical redshirt by the NCAA in the offseason, King averaged 4.2 points as a redshirt freshman last season while appearing in all 34 games, all but one off the bench.
King finally felt completely healthy this past offseason and believed he was poised for a breakthrough campaign. That happened to a degree, though King — and he certainly wasn’t alone in this regard — struggled with consistency.
He went 10 of 15 from the field in the win over Indiana in the Big Ten opener. In a 71-70 home loss to Illinois on Jan. 8, he was 10 of 13 and scored eight points in the opening 3:19 of the second half, giving him 16 for the game.
But King’s only points the rest of the way came on a dunk with 7:11 remaining and a step-back 3-pointer with 22.7 seconds left that helped UW pull within a point. The Badgers had a chance to win the game on their final possession, but King never touched the ball and junior point guard D’Mitrik Trice missed a shot with time running out.
Three days later, after a win at Penn State, Gard acknowledged in a television interview that he should have run more sets for King. Meanwhile, in a postgame interview following the loss to Illinois and in an interview with the State Journal the following day, King was diplomatic about why he was held to five points over the final 16:41.
“We kind of went to a little bit different sets,” he said. “They had worked in the past before, so I just wasn’t as involved in them. I’m not going to disagree or try to bash anything, I just wasn’t that involved. In a time like that, I could also put it more upon myself to make some plays out of things.”
The apparent breaking point for King was UW’s 70-51 loss at Purdue last Friday night. Nojel Eastern, a long and tenacious defender, was assigned to guard King and completely shut him down; King finished 0 of 5 from the field — three of those shots were blocked — and missed both of his free throw attempts.
What’s next for King remains to be seen. NCAA transfer rules require student-athletes to sit out a year, which would leave King with only one season to play once he becomes eligible in 2021-22. But King could petition the NCAA for a waiver to become immediately eligible next season, leaving it up to the organization’s Committee for Legislative Relief to determine if King’s transfer involved mitigating circumstances.
No matter where King ends up, his exit leaves UW without one of its core pieces for 2019-20 and the next two seasons. The Badgers’ only senior on this year’s roster is Brevin Pritzl, meaning they could have opened next season with an experienced roster that would have added some depth thanks to a large recruiting class. And in 2021-22, King would have been counted on heavily as a fifth-year senior surrounded by a relatively young roster.
Meanwhile, the father of UW recruits Jordan and Johnny Davis said King’s departure has no immediate effect on the twins’ commitment to the Badgers.
The Davis brothers were teammates with King at La Crosse Central. King was a senior and the twins were sophomores when the program won a WIAA Division 2 state title in 2017.
Gard and all three of his assistants — Joe Krabbenhoft, Dean Oliver and Alando Tucker — made a special trip to La Crosse on Tuesday night to meet with the Davis twins and their parents, Mark and Sarah.
“It has not impacted Johnny and Jordan at all,” Mark Davis said. “The only problem that Johnny and Jordan are having with this is they wanted Kobe to help them fit in within the system, because Kobe’s been through it for two or three years. That’s the only thing they’re upset about, they don’t have Kobe there to kind of help them find their way throughout the program. But they have not changed their mind about going to Wisconsin at all.”