Local college basketball roundup: Eighth-ranked UW-La Crosse men top Whitewater

The eighth-ranked UW-La Crosse men's basketball team won for the 10th time in 11 games by beating UW-Whitewater 80-68 at Mitchell Hall on Wednesday.
The Eagles (17-3, 7-3 WIAC) beat the Warhawks (12-8, 5-4) for the fifth time in six games behind Ethan Anderson's 22 points and seven rebounds.
Craig Steele added 12 points on four 3-pointers, while teammates Wyatt Cook and Seth Anderson added 11 and 10 points, respectively.
La Crosse led 45-29 at halftime after shooting 59.4% (19 of 32) in the first half. Whitewater used a 12-4 run to get within 49-41 and later a 10-2 run to get within 67-61 with 4 minutes, 15 seconds left.
Derek Gray had a game-high 24 points for the Warhawks.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
WIAC
UW-Whitewater 56, UW-La Crosse 54
People are also reading…
WHITEWATER, Wis. -- Rebekah Schumcher made the go-ahead basket with 6 seconds left and blocked Carly Coulthart's attempt at a 3-pointer as time expired to give the eighth-ranked Warhawks the victory at Kachel Gymnasium.
La Crosse fell to 12-8 overall and 4-5 in the WIAC, while Whitewater improved to 19-2 overall and 9-1 in the conference.
The Eagles took their largest lead of the game at 51-45 when Emma Gamoke hit a 3-pointer with 5:46 left. Kacie Carollo answered with a 3-pointerm and Johannay Taylor hit a layup to cut Whitewater's deficit to 51-50, but Coulthart followed that with a 3-pointer.
Aleah Grundahl tied the game at 54 on a basket with 38 seconds left, and the Eagles missed a 3-pointer to give the Warhawks their final possession.
Gamoke's 21 points led La Crosse, and she hit 7 of 9 attempts form the 3-point line. Kat Fitzgerald added nine points.