LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP

Local college basketball roundup: Eighth-ranked UW-La Crosse men top Whitewater

The eighth-ranked UW-La Crosse men's basketball team won for the 10th time in 11 games by beating UW-Whitewater 80-68 at Mitchell Hall on Wednesday.

The Eagles (17-3, 7-3 WIAC) beat the Warhawks (12-8, 5-4) for the fifth time in six games behind Ethan Anderson's 22 points and seven rebounds.

Craig Steele added 12 points on four 3-pointers, while teammates Wyatt Cook and Seth Anderson added 11 and 10 points, respectively.

La Crosse led 45-29 at halftime after shooting 59.4% (19 of 32) in the first half. Whitewater used a 12-4 run to get within 49-41 and later a 10-2 run to get within 67-61 with 4 minutes, 15 seconds left.

Derek Gray had a game-high 24 points for the Warhawks.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

WIAC

UW-Whitewater 56, UW-La Crosse 54

WHITEWATER, Wis. -- Rebekah Schumcher made the go-ahead basket with 6 seconds left and blocked Carly Coulthart's attempt at a 3-pointer as time expired to give the eighth-ranked Warhawks the victory at Kachel Gymnasium.

La Crosse fell to 12-8 overall and 4-5 in the WIAC, while Whitewater improved to 19-2 overall and 9-1 in the conference.

The Eagles took their largest lead of the game at 51-45 when Emma Gamoke hit a 3-pointer with 5:46 left. Kacie Carollo answered with a 3-pointerm and Johannay Taylor hit a layup to cut Whitewater's deficit to 51-50, but Coulthart followed that with a 3-pointer.

Aleah Grundahl tied the game at 54 on a basket with 38 seconds left, and the Eagles missed a 3-pointer to give the Warhawks their final possession.

Gamoke's 21 points led La Crosse, and she hit 7 of 9 attempts form the 3-point line. Kat Fitzgerald added nine points.

