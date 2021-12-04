Local college basketball roundup: UW-La Crosse swept by ranked Oshkosh teams

The UW-La Crosse men’s basketball team gave the nation’s 10th-ranked program a run on Saturday, but it didn’t result in a victory.

A Levi Borchert basket put 10th-ranked UW-Oshkosh in front of the Eagles for good with 4 minutes, 8 seconds left, but Ethan Anderson and Sean Suchomel scored late to tighten things up in the closing seconds before the Titans won 56-53 at Mitchell Hall.

Anderson’s jump shot with 9 seconds left got the Eagles within 52-51, and Suchomel followed two Oshkosh free throws with two of his own to make it 54-53 with 4 seconds to go. The Titans, however, converted two more attempts before Suchomel missed a tying 3-point attempt at the buzzer.

The teams were never separated by more than five points in the second half, but La Crosse (7-2, 0-2) lost their second straight game.

Anderson and Suchomel scored 14 points each to lead the Eagles, who also received 12 points from Seth Anderson but missed all 15 of their 3-point attempts. Wyatt Cook grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.

NSAA

Waldorf 75, Viterbo 68

FOREST CITY, Iowa — The V-Hawks (4-5, 0-1) received a 25-point performance from Jack Monis but lost their conference opener and for the fifth time in six games.

Monis made 11 of 19 shots and had two steals and two assists to go with a team-high 15 rebounds, but Viterbo was outscored by 10 points in the second half.

Nicholas Malovrh and Arcadia High School graduate Nolan Martin added 15 points apiece for the V-Hawks, who shot just 21.7% (5-for-23) from the 3-point line. Martin made two of those 3-pointers.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

NSAA

Viterbo 61, Waldorf 53

FOREST CITY, Iowa — The V-Hawks won their second straight game and were led by reserve Chyna Young and her 15 points and eight rebounds.

Young made 7 of 8 free throws and added a team-high five steals for Viterbo, which pulled away by outscoring Waldorf by 10 points in the two middle quarters. Emily McCurdy, another reserve made 6 of 10 shots and scored 12 points.

Onalaska Luther graduate Kaitlynn Kennedy and Justyne Burgess added eight points apiece for the V-Hawks.

WIAC

UW-Oshkosh 55, UW-La Crosse 49

OSHKOSH, Wis. — Lexie Higgins hit a 3-pointer, and Carly Coulthart hit two free throws to get the Eagles within 48-45 with 1:23 left, but that’s as close as they could get.

La Crosse (6-4, 0-2) shot 35.3% from the floor (18-for-51) and made 4 of 13 attempts from the 3-point line.

The Eagles were led by Coulthart’s 15 points and Higgins’ 13 points and 10 rebounds. Lauryn Milne came off the bench to add 11 points for the Eagles, and Coulthart made three 3-pointers.

