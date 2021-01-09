Local college basketball roundup: Viterbo women win second straight

The Viterbo University women's basketball team put together a solid second half to win its second game in a row on Saturday.

The V-Hawks outscored Mayville State by 15 points after halftime and claimed a 72-60 victory in an NSAA game at Beggs Gymnasium.

Junior Kacie Gross scored 16 points to lead Viterbo (3-2, 2-1), which won it second game in as many days. Onalaska Luther graduate Kaitlyn Kennedy added 15 points, Tomah grad Madison Lindauer scored 13, and Central grad Sophie Leinfelder had 11 off the bench for the V-Hawks.

Ally Wojtysiak had nine points and nine rebounds for Viterbo, which outscored Mayville State by 10 points in the fourth quarter. Seven V-Hawks scored in the fourth as a two-point lead after three was extended.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

MEN'S BASKETBALL

NSAA

Mayville State 87, Viterbo 77

The V-Hawks fell for the second time in three games as they allowed the Comets to make 14 3-pointers.