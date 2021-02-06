Local college basketball: Viterbo men, women sweep Dickinson State

Madison Lindauer and Ambree Schlosser both connected from the 3-point line early in overtime to help the Viterbo University women’s basketball team beat Dickinson State 77-64 in its final home game of the season at R.W. Beggs Gymnasium on Saturday.

The V-Hawks (7-6, 6-5) were forced to overtime when Ashlie Watts made a 3-pointer with 23 seconds remaining in regulation to tie the game at 62. That 3 answered a free throw made by Sophie Leinfelder just 4 seconds earlier. Schlosser missed the final shot of regulation.

Dickinson State (8-9, 6-5) made 1 of 7 shots in overtime, while Viterbo made 4 of 6. Schlosser made all three she attempted and scored nine of her team-high 17 points in overtime as the V-Hawks outscored Dickinson State 15-2..

Lindauer and Kacie Gross added 13 points apiece, while Kaitlyn Kennedy added 12 points and Ally Wojtysiak scored 11 points and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds. Lindauer led the team with six assists.

Lindauer’s 3-pointer opened overtime, and Schlosser’s made the score 69-62 with hers during the quick overtime start.

