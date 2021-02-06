Local college basketball: Viterbo men, women sweep Dickinson State

Madison Lindauer and Ambree Schlosser both connected from the 3-point line early in overtime to help the Viterbo University women’s basketball team beat Dickinson State 77-64 in its final home game of the season at R.W. Beggs Gymnasium on Saturday.
The V-Hawks (7-6, 6-5) were forced to overtime when Ashlie Watts made a 3-pointer with 23 seconds remaining in regulation to tie the game at 62. That 3 answered a free throw made by Sophie Leinfelder just 4 seconds earlier. Schlosser missed the final shot of regulation.
Dickinson State (8-9, 6-5) made 1 of 7 shots in overtime, while Viterbo made 4 of 6. Schlosser made all three she attempted and scored nine of her team-high 17 points in overtime as the V-Hawks outscored Dickinson State 15-2..
Lindauer and Kacie Gross added 13 points apiece, while Kaitlyn Kennedy added 12 points and Ally Wojtysiak scored 11 points and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds. Lindauer led the team with six assists.
Lindauer’s 3-pointer opened overtime, and Schlosser’s made the score 69-62 with hers during the quick overtime start.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
NSAA
Viterbo 93, Dickinson State 74
Robert Cunitz made six 3-pointers and scored a game-high 26 points for the V-Hawks (10-6, 7-4) at Beggs Gymnasium as they won their fifth straight game.
Cunitz and Jack Monis each made 9 of 14 field goals for Viterbo, and Cunitz went 6-for-10 from the 3-point line. Monis added 21 points and six rebounds for the V-Hawks.
Viterbo shot 56.3 percent from the floor and made 14 of 26 shots from the 3-point line for 53.8 percent. The V-Hawks have made 30 3-pointers in the past two games.
Brady Polk was 4-for-6 on 3-pointers and added 18 points for Viterbo, which outscored Dickinson State by 13 points in the second half and scored more than 90 points for the second straight day.
Onalaska graduate Noah Fredrickson made two 3s and scored eight points while grabbing a team-high seven rebounds.