Local college notebook: UW-La Crosse softball team hosts WIAC Tournament this weekend

The UW-La Crosse softball team is playing its best at the right time.

The Eagles have won 13 straight games, and they hope the run can continue when they host the WIAC championship tournament with an automatic berth in the NCAA Division III Tournament on the line this weekend.

After winning the regular-season championship with a 13-1 conference record, La Crosse owns the No. 1 seed and gets a bye through the first round of the double-elimination tournament. The Eagles will play the third of four Friday games at North Campus Field at 2 p.m.

There will be four games Friday, three on Saturday and either one or two on Sunday. Second-seeded Oshkosh (24-8), third-seeded Eau Claire (23-9), fourth-seeded Whitewater (19-17) and fourth-seeded River Falls (17-14) also qualified.

The Falcons and Warhawks meet in Friday’s first game at 10 a.m., and the Blugolds and Titans follow at noon. The Eagles (25-8) play the winner of of the River Falls/Whitewater game at 2 p.m., while the losers of the first two games meet at 4 p.m. in the first elimination game.

Sophomore infielder Jordyn McCormack is batting .430 for La Crosse and leads the team in home runs (5) and RBI (29). She is also tied for the team lead in doubles (12) while starting and playing in all 33 games.

Infielders Kyra Lard and Kendra Leis have also had big seasons at the plate.

Lard is batting .393 with three home runs, 24 RBI and 12 doubles. Leis, a Holmen High School graduate, is batting .367 with three home runs, 20 RBI and nine doubles.

Aquinas graduate Megan Scheidt is 12-for-13 in stolen-base attempts for the Eagles, who last won the tournament in 2019.

Elise Weinzierl and Remington Stark have been La Crosse’s top two pitchers this season.

Weinzierl is 11-2 with a 1.41 ERA and 83 strikeouts and 13 walks over 99⅓ innings. Stark, who has pitched in relief all 23 times she’s taken the field, is 9-2 with a 1.53 ERA, 75 strikeouts, 23 walks and 19 hits allowed over 45⅔ innings.

Ally Eden ranks second to Weinzierl in pitching starts with 12, and she is 2-2 with a 2.80 ERA and 30 strikeouts over 30 innings.

TRACK AND FIELD: The UW-La Crosse women’s outdoor track and field team, which is ranked first in the country, tackles the conference championships at the Veteran Memorial Field Sports Complex on Friday and Saturday.

The Eagles have won the past nine conference titles, and 14th-ranked Eau Claire seems to be the biggest threat to that streak.

Emma Lawrence returns as a two-time champion from the 2021 meet, where she won the 100- and 400-meter hurdles. Emily Dawidowich won the 200, Emma Malooly the 3,000 steeplechase and Skye Digman the hammer throw.

Amber Johnson and Katie Banie ran with the Eagles’ winning 1,600 relay in 2021.

The La Crosse men’s team has won 30 straight conference outdoor titles, and they enter this meet ranked 12th nationally. Eau Claire comes in at No. 6 and Oshkosh No. 11 in that same poll.

Justin Kotarak was part of the team’s winning 400 relay last season. Aquinas graduate Ethan Gregg placed second in the 10,000.

