Karen Middleton felt like she could get the UW-La Crosse women’s basketball program into the spot it’s in now.
When she took over as the team’s coach in 2016, she knew the infrastructure in place at UW-L in terms of the academic side of campus, and that she could recruit the talent needed to turn around a program that hadn’t had much recent success.
In Year 1, she led La Crosse to the best one-year turnaround in WIAC history. Her team matched that success in Year 2, and is off to a torrid start in Year 3 with a 14-1 record and 3-1 conference mark heading into Wednesday’s 7 p.m. matchup at Mitchell Hall against Stevens Point (5-10, 1-3). Tuesday brought a sign of the job Middleton’s done in short order, when the Eagles climbed to No. 23 in the D3Hoops.com rankings. It is the first time UW-L has been ranked since 2010. But even that notoriety is enough to knock Middleton off the even keel she’s instilled in the program.
“Honestly, we haven’t really talked about it,” Middleton said Tuesday in a phone interview on her way to a recruiting trip. “It’s awesome for our program, but we have to continue to focus on the next game, not rankings or place in the conference.”
The Eagles’ start has been buoyed by the influx of young talent brought in by the six-player freshman class, as well as backcourt fixtures, juniors Dani Craig and Delaney Schoenenberger. Craig was the WIAC player of the week after averaging 16.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals in the team’s wins against Eau Claire and Whitewater.
Earning a national ranking, Middleton said, only helps with recruiting.
“It’s an important piece of it, and when you add it to the academic programs we have, the atmosphere … it pulls it all together,” she said.
The week ahead has a chance to vault UW-L even higher in the poll, in which the program peaked at No. 16 in 2010. Should the Eagles and No. 12 UW-Oshkosh (14-1, 4-0) take care of business Wednesday, it sets up a 3 p.m. Saturday battle for the top of the conference standings.
EAGLES MEN ON A ROLL: The UW-L men’s basketball team (11-4, 4-0 WIAC) is on a four-game win streak and has won nine of its last 10. That’s the best run the Eagles have posted since coach Kent Dernbach took over last season as interim coach.
Before Dernbach came to the Eagles, he was a longtime assistant at UW-Stevens Point, where La Crosse puts its streak on the line at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Dernbach and the Eagles went 0-2 against the Pointers last year, including a two-point loss at Stevens Point in which they missed two shots in the final minute to tie or take the lead.
La Crosse senior Ben Meinholz — who was named the WIAC player of the week Tuesday — had his best back-to-back games in wins over Eau Claire and then-No. 14 Whitewater. He averaged 22 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals and 2.5 assists in those games.
UW-L is 4-0 in WIAC play for the first time since 1982-83, a year in which it won its first six conference games.
SIDE-BY-SIDE WRESTLING: Two top college wrestling teams in NCAA Division III and two of the top high school wrestling programs in the state will have duals simultaneously on Thursday at UW-L.
The Eagles, ranked ninth in D-III, will take on No. 14 Whitewater in a WIAC dual at Mitchell Hall, while Holmen High School — last year’s state runner-up and ranked fourth in Division 1 — faces Division 2 No. 6 Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T.
The duals are slated to start at 7 p.m.
A possible matchups to look forward to on the college side: UW-L’s Sawyer Massie (12-1) against Whitewater’s Nicholas Bonomo (6-4) at 174 pounds. Both were national qualifiers last year, and Bonomo got the best of Massie 6-5 in last year’s dual. However, Massie avenged that loss with a 12-4 major decision in the WIAC tournament semifinals.
The potential prep matchup of Mel.-Min./G-E-T’s Tanner Andersen (22-5) and Holmen’s Parker Kratochvill (28-7) at 106 pounds is also intriguing.
3S TROUBLING VITERBO MEN: The V-Hawks men’s basketball team (9-10, 2-3 NSAA) is in a rough patch, losing three games in a row and six of their last seven. Its offense of late hasn’t been as consistent as it was in the early part of the schedule — the V-Hawks haven’t cracked 70 points during the three-game losing streak.
Viterbo’s struggling with the 3-point line on both ends of the floor. Over the past three games, they’re shooting 14 of 52 (26.9 percent), below its 33.6 percent average for the season. Meanwhile in those games, opponents have gone 34 of 89 (38.2 percent). Opponents’ 3-point shooting has been an issue for Viterbo all year, shooting 37 percent and making 11.3 per game.
Viterbo has road games against Bellevue (10-11, 4-1) and Dakota State (7-14, 2-3) this weekend, and then plays the same teams at home next weekend, to turn things around.
V-HAWKS WOMEN HIT SKID: The Viterbo women’s basketball team (7-11, 0-5 NSAA) exceeded its win total from last season in the first 14 games of the year, but the conference portion of its schedule hasn’t been kind to it yet.
Five consecutive losses that started on the road Dec. 30 at Saint Ambrose hasn’t gotten new coach Lionel Jones’ NSAA record off to a good start, but the V-Hawks will play No. 24 Bellevue and Dakota State twice over the next 11 days looking to get their first conference win.
Junior Alyssa Nilssen is averaging 15.3 points and 10.6 rebounds per game.
