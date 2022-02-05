Local college roundup: Eighth-ranked UW-La Crosse men's basketball team wins

The eighth-ranked UW-La Crosse men’s basketball team took a little while to get going before beating UW-Eau Claire 73-64 in a WIAC clash Saturday at Mitchell Hall.

The Eagles (18-3, 8-3) won for the 11th time in 12 games by coming back from a nine-point deficit in the first half and made 14 of 19 free throws in the second half to take care of the Blugolds (10-12, 3-8).

Senior Ethan Anderson finished with 18 points and nine rebounds to lead La Crosse, which shot 48.2% from the floor in the second half and answered its largest deficit with a 13-2 that gave it a 22-20 lead with 3 minutes, 19 seconds left on the first-half clock. A 9-0 run to end the half put the Eagles up 31-22.

Wyatt Cook added 15 points and six rebounds for the Eagles.

NSAA

Viterbo 89, Valley City State 66

VALLEY CITY, N.D. — Brady Polk and Noah Fredrickson each scored 20 points, and Jack Monis had 13 points and 13 rebounds as the V-Hawks (13-11, 7-4) picked up a one-sided victory. Polk went 3-for-3 from the 3-point line, and Fredrickson made 7 of 11 shots and added seven rebounds.

Viterbo shot 55.6% from the floor (30 of 54) and hit 47.1% (8 of 17) of its 3-pointers. The V-Hawks also had a 50-32 lead by halftime.

Robert Cunitz scored 18 points for Viterbo and made a pair of 3-pointers.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

WIAC

UW-Eau Claire 71, UW-La Crosse 58

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — A 7-2 run allowed the Eagles (12-9, 4-6) to pull away from a 16-16 tie in the first half and take a halftime lead, but the 20th-ranked Blugolds (17-5, 8-3) stormed back.

The game was tied six times in the third quarter but La Crosse took a 44-41 lead to the fourth before being outscored 30-14 the rest of the way.

Reserve Cassandra Warmsley scored 11 points and had four rebounds to lead the Eagles. Gabby Ritchie added nine points and a team-high five rebounds as La Crosse starters combined to score 22.

NSAA

Viterbo 93, Valley City State 75

VALLEY CITY, N.D. — The V-Hawks (11-8, 6-5) outscored Valley City State in each of the first three quarters and had a 30-point third quarter for a 20-point lead heading to the fourth.

Arcadia graduate Ellie Hoesley scored a team-high 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Viterbo, which shot 62.2% (28 of 45) and made 10 of 17 3-pointers and 27 of 30 free throws.

Kacie gross added 14 points, while Chyna Young had 13 and Brook Becker 12 for the V-Hawks.

Hoesley made 7 of 8 free throws and Young made all four of her shots from the field and went 4-for-4 on free throws.

WRESTLING

Don Parker Open

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Seven Eagles placed in a tournament that didn’t keep team scores.

Tyler Goebel led the way with a second-place finish at 149 by winning four of five matches.

Jake Mandy (149) and Isaac Gust (174) placed third with 5-1 records, and Luke Clark was fourth at 174 with two pins.

Kale O’Reilly (165) and Marcus Olrandoni (197) were also fourth with one pin each.

Noah Leisgang (165) and Logan Stafford (197) both won consolation championships.

TRACK AND FIELD

Ted Nelson Classic

MANKATO, Minn. — Katie Banie set a team record with her winning time of 1 minutes, 34.82 seconds in the 600-meter run to help the UW-La Crosse women to 121 team points.

She beat Lace Van Zeeland’s previous record of 1:35.43 that stood since 1997.

Greta Koehler added a win in the 800 (2:20.88), and Ashley O’Connell won the pole vault (12 feet, 2 inches).

The Eagles also posted a win in the 1,600 relay when Amber Johnson, Emma Lawrence, Banie and Mara Schroeder were clocked at 3;55.23.

The UW-L men were led by Payton Flood, who won the 400 (50.71) and ran with the winning 1,600 relay (3:21.33). Addison Hill, Caden Pearce and Sam Mrochek all ran with Flood on that relay.

Sam Blaskowski also won the 200 (21.84) and Elias Ritzke the 800 (1:57.91).

