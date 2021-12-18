Local college roundup: Ethan Anderson's 22 lift ninth-ranked UW-La Crosse men's basketball team

ST. BONIFACIUS, Minn. — The ninth-ranked UW-La Crosse men's basketball team used a big first half from Ethan Anderson to take control of Crown College on the way to a 67-43 nonconference victory on Saturday.

Anderson scored 19 of his team-high 22 points before halftime to set the Eagles (9-2) on the path for their second straight victory.

Three key eight-point runs and an 11-0 burst in the second half allowed La Crosse to put away Crown.

The first 8-0 run allowed the eagles to tie the game at 20 in the first half. The second gave them a 28-24 lead, and the third put them in front 53-38 with 9 minute, 57 seconds remaining.

The 11-point burst put the Storm (5-6) away and represented the final points of the game.

La Crosse made 7 of 17 attempts (41.2%) from the 3-point line, and Anderson and Henry Noone made two apiece. Noone scored 10 points and was the only other Eagle to reach double figures.

Wyatt Cook and Sean Suchomel led La Crosse with seven rebounds each, and Suchomel's five assists were a team high.

The Eagles are back in action on Dec. 30 with a home game against Bethel (Minn.) at 7 p.m.

Northwestern (Minn.) 80, Viterbo 66

The V-Hawks (5-7) missed out on the chance to win a second straight game and instead lost for the third time in their past four.

Northwestern (11-4) outscored Viterbo by 15 points in the second half by shooting 57.1% (16-for-28) from the floor and making 6 of 11 attempts (54.5%) from the 3-point line at Beggs Gymnasium.

The V-Hawks were led by Brady Polk's 21 points, six rebounds and three assists. Polk made 8 of 14 shots. Robert Cunitz added 15 points with three 3-pointers, and Jack Monis scored 12 points to go with four rebounds.

