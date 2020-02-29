Local college roundup: Five UW-La Crosse wrestlers advance to nationals

MINNEAPOLIS — Five UW-La Crosse wrestlers advanced to the NCAA Division III Championships after their performances at the Upper Midwest Regional. Sawyer Sarbacker (125 pounds), Grant Zamin (157), Mitch Hertel (165), Sawyer Massie (184) and Isaac Lahr (197) all qualified.

Zamin, Hertel and Lahr all went 4-0 and won their respective weight classes, while Sarbacker and Massie finished third.

The Eagles finished second as a team with 157.5 points. Augsburg (196.5 points) won the 17-team regional.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

NSAA Tournament semifinal

Viterbo 83, Bellevue (Neb.) 80 (OT)

WATERTOWN, S.D. — The fifth-seeded V-Hawks outscored the top-seeded Bruins 15-12 in overtime after posting a 23-point fourth quarter to tie the game.

Ambree Schlosser had 19 points, Madison Lindauer scored 16, Alyssa Nilssen added 14 and Natalia Leguizamon finished with 13 for Viterbo (13-14), which advances to Sunday's NSAA Tournament championship, where it will meet Mayville State (N.D.).

