Local college roundup: Five UW-La Crosse wrestlers advance to nationals

MINNEAPOLIS — Five UW-La Crosse wrestlers advanced to the NCAA Division III Championships after their performances at the Upper Midwest Regional. Sawyer Sarbacker (125 pounds), Grant Zamin (157), Mitch Hertel (165), Sawyer Massie (184) and Isaac Lahr (197) all qualified.
Zamin, Hertel and Lahr all went 4-0 and won their respective weight classes, while Sarbacker and Massie finished third.
The Eagles finished second as a team with 157.5 points. Augsburg (196.5 points) won the 17-team regional.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
NSAA Tournament semifinal
Viterbo 83, Bellevue (Neb.) 80 (OT)
WATERTOWN, S.D. — The fifth-seeded V-Hawks outscored the top-seeded Bruins 15-12 in overtime after posting a 23-point fourth quarter to tie the game.
Ambree Schlosser had 19 points, Madison Lindauer scored 16, Alyssa Nilssen added 14 and Natalia Leguizamon finished with 13 for Viterbo (13-14), which advances to Sunday's NSAA Tournament championship, where it will meet Mayville State (N.D.).
You have free articles remaining.
Madison Doerr put the V-Hawks up by one with 1 second left in regulation, but Viterbo's bench was given a technical foul after multiple players rushed onto the court.
Faith Ross made one of two free throws to tie the game at 68 and send it into overtime.
Elexis Martinez had 17 points to lead Bellevue (21-11).
MEN'S BASKETBALL
NSAA Tournament semifinals
Mayville State (N.D.) 75, Viterbo 62
WATERTOWN, S.D. — The third-seeded V-Hawks (15-14) had four players in double figures but couldn't overcome a 41-29 halftime deficit.
Lowden Rockweiler led the way with 19 points, Robert Cunitz and Jack Monis had 12 points apiece, and Brady Polk finished with 10.
Max Cooper had a game-high 20 points for the second-seeded Comets (23-5).