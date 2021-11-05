Local college roundup: Ingold a conference champ for Viterbo; UW-L men win basketball opener

OMAHA, Neb. — Junior Drake Ingold turned in the highlight of the day for the Viterbo University cross country program by winning the individual men's championship at the NSAA meet on Friday.

Ingold, the V-Hawks' first NSAA champion, crossed the finish line with a time of 27 minutes, 57.34 seconds and was more than 30 seconds ahead of the rest of the pack.

The victory made Ingold a three-time national qualifier, and he also became the first in program history to accomplish that feat.

Viterbo's women placed second out of six teams with a score of 46 and had three of the top six runners. Dickinson State posted the team victory with a score of 40.

Junior Madelyn Adam was fourth at 20:58.7 and was followed by fifth-place sophomore Vanessa Thomas (21:02.93) and sixth-place junior Brenna McDonough (21:12.59).

Senior Laura Herzog (22:02.61) and sophomore Anya Hirsch (22:10.86), a Logan High School graduate, were also scoring runners for the V-Hawks in 15th and 16th place, respectively.

The Viterbo men's team placed fourth with a score of 82 in a meet won by Dakota State (34). Freshmen Sawyer Morgan (29:54.79) and Evan Davis (30:03.53) also added top-20 finishes by placing 17th and 18, respectively.

Sophomore Ben Fleuchaus (26th, 30:40.08) and freshman Tanner Groshek (29th, 30:59.91), a Holmen graduate, also scored for the V-Hawks.

The national meet will take place Nov. 19 at the Fort Vancouver National Historic Site in Vancouver, Wash.

COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

UW-La Crosse 73, Methodist (N.C.) 50

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Eagles began itheir season with a victory at the TowneBank Tipoff Tournament at Virginia Wesleyan on Friday.

The Eagles qualified to play in the championship game against Virginia Wesleyan at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Black River Falls graduate Ethan Anderson scored 18 points, while Austin Westra added 13 and Henry Noone 12 for UW-La Crosse, which is ranked 15th nationally by D3hoops.com. The Eagles le by as many as 24 points in the second half, and Methodist couldn't get any closer than 14 after halftime.

The Eagles led 37-20 after one half.

Will Fuhrmann, Seth Anderson and Sean Suchomel all had six rebounds, and Wyatt Cook and Ethan Anderson led the team with five assists each.

