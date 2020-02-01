Local college roundup: No. 16 UW-L men hold off Crown College

After a gut-wrenching loss on Wednesday to UW-Whitewater, the UW-La Crosse men’s basketball team bounced back with a 77-63 victory over Crown College Saturday afternoon at Mitchell Hall.

The Eagles — ranked 16th by D3hoops.com — had four finish in double figures led by Ethan Anderson, who finished with a team-high 25. The Black River Falls High School graduate was 6 of 15 from the field and a perfect 10-for-10 at the free throw line.

After playing just four minutes against Whitewater, Seth Anderson found his groove finishing with 18 points on 8 of 9 shooting to go along with five rebounds off the bench. Wyatt Cook scored 14 followed by Zac Haese, who finished with 11 points and nine rebounds.

The Eagles led by as many as 17 in the second half.

UW-L (16-3) will be back in action Wednesday when they travel to Platteville to take the 15th-ranked Pioneers.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

(RV) Bellevue 81, Viterbo 72

Viterbo knocked off Bellevue two weeks ago, but couldn’t replicate that same magic, as the Bruins outscored the V-Hawks 27-15 in the second quarter to pull off the road victory.

