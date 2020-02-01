Local college roundup: No. 16 UW-L men hold off Crown College

After a gut-wrenching loss on Wednesday to UW-Whitewater, the UW-La Crosse men’s basketball team bounced back with a 77-63 victory over Crown College Saturday afternoon at Mitchell Hall.
The Eagles — ranked 16th by D3hoops.com — had four finish in double figures led by Ethan Anderson, who finished with a team-high 25. The Black River Falls High School graduate was 6 of 15 from the field and a perfect 10-for-10 at the free throw line.
After playing just four minutes against Whitewater, Seth Anderson found his groove finishing with 18 points on 8 of 9 shooting to go along with five rebounds off the bench. Wyatt Cook scored 14 followed by Zac Haese, who finished with 11 points and nine rebounds.
The Eagles led by as many as 17 in the second half.
UW-L (16-3) will be back in action Wednesday when they travel to Platteville to take the 15th-ranked Pioneers.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
(RV) Bellevue 81, Viterbo 72
Viterbo knocked off Bellevue two weeks ago, but couldn’t replicate that same magic, as the Bruins outscored the V-Hawks 27-15 in the second quarter to pull off the road victory.
The V-Hawks (10-11, 4-4) trailed by as much as 15 at one point, but were able to cut the lead down to 72-67 with 1:34 left, but Bellevue iced it with free throws down the stretch.
Madison Lindauer scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Viterbo attack. The Tomah High School graduate was 8 of 11 from the field, including a 2-for-3 effort from beyond the arc. But Bellevue (16-7, 6-1) shot 58 percent from the field and outrebounded Viterbo 35-20.
WRESTLING
UW-La Crosse at Loras College Open
DUBUQUE, Iowa — Reed Williams (182-pounds) placed second at the Loras College Open Saturday.
No team scores were recorded.
After receiving a first-round bye, Williams won by injury default over Ethan Johnson of Central College (Iowa) in the quarterfinals and by injury default over Rozells Baker of Ellsworth Community College (Iowa) in the semifinals.
Williams dropped the title match by major decision (15-5) to Parker Keckeisen of the University of Northern Iowa.
UWL returns to action Friday, February 7 at UW-Stevens Point.