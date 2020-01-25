Local college roundup: No. 17 UW-La Crosse men's basketball beats UW-Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE — The No. 17 UW-La Crosse men’s basketball team got double-digit points from Terek Nesheim (18) and Zac Haese (16) en route to a 75-59 WIAC win at UW-Eau Claire on Saturday.
The Eagles (15-2, 5-2) led 33-26 at the half thanks to Haese, who had 13 points in the first half.
Haese was 4-of-7 from beyond the arc, and UW-L was 11-of-21 (52 percent) from 3.
The Eagles led by as many as 19 points late in the second half. Nesheim scored 14 of his points in the second half and grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.
The Blugolds (12-6, 3-4) had three players in double figures, led by Cole Rabedeaux’s game-high 21 points.
NSAA
Viterbo 80, Dakota State (S.D.) 70
MADISON, S.D. — Noah Fredrickson scored 23 points to lead the V-Hawks, who have won three of their last four games and improved to 10-10 (4-3). Fredrickson was 4-of-5 from beyond the arc.
Viterbo also got double-digit points from Brady Polk (18), Tyree Young (16) and Jack Monis (16). Polk added eight rebounds and eight assists.
The V-Hawks, who led 41-38 at the half, shot 49 percent from the floor and 37 percent from 3.
The Trojans (5-16, 1-5) had two players in double figures, led by Josh McGreal’s 28 points.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
NSAA
Dakota State (S.D.) 89, Viterbo 88 (2OT)
MADISON, S.D. — Alyssa Nilssen posted 32 points and 15 rebounds, both game-highs, but the V-Hawks were outscored by 11 in the fourth quarter before the Trojans completed the comeback win. Nilssen was 13-of-25 from the floor and added four assists.
Viterbo, which led 43-35 at half after a 31-point second quarter, also got double-digit points from Natalia Leguizamon (19) and Madison Lindauer (16). Leguizamon was 5-of-6 from beyond the arc and 7-of-11 from the floor.
The V-Hawks (7-11, 4-3) shot 37 percent from 3 and 43 percent from the floor.
Dakota State (9-12, 3-3) had six players in double figures, led by Morgan Koepsell’s 22 points.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Viterbo Tri-Match
The V-Hawks beat St. Norbert (Wis.) in straight sets (25-16, 25-21, 25-18) for their first win of the year before falling to Dordt (Iowa) in five sets (15-25, 15-25, 25-19, 26-24, 15-12).
Jacob Nonn had a game-high 12 kills against St. Norbert, and Andrew Lepage had a game-high 34 assists. Both were also solid against Dordt, as Nonn had 13 kills and Lepage had 38 assists.
Brett Thompson (14) and Chris Kahler (12) also had double-digit kills against Dordt, but Viterbo fell to 1-2.