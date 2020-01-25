Local college roundup: No. 17 UW-La Crosse men's basketball beats UW-Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE — The No. 17 UW-La Crosse men’s basketball team got double-digit points from Terek Nesheim (18) and Zac Haese (16) en route to a 75-59 WIAC win at UW-Eau Claire on Saturday.

The Eagles (15-2, 5-2) led 33-26 at the half thanks to Haese, who had 13 points in the first half.

Haese was 4-of-7 from beyond the arc, and UW-L was 11-of-21 (52 percent) from 3.

The Eagles led by as many as 19 points late in the second half. Nesheim scored 14 of his points in the second half and grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.

The Blugolds (12-6, 3-4) had three players in double figures, led by Cole Rabedeaux’s game-high 21 points.

NSAA

Viterbo 80, Dakota State (S.D.) 70

MADISON, S.D. — Noah Fredrickson scored 23 points to lead the V-Hawks, who have won three of their last four games and improved to 10-10 (4-3). Fredrickson was 4-of-5 from beyond the arc.

Viterbo also got double-digit points from Brady Polk (18), Tyree Young (16) and Jack Monis (16). Polk added eight rebounds and eight assists.