Local college roundup: No. 18 UW-La Crosse women's basketball picks up road win over UW-Platteville

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The No. 18 UW-La Crosse women’s basketball team held off a late surge for a 53-48 WIAC win over UW-Platteville on Saturday.
Ava Kramer had a team-high 13 points for the Eagles (12-4, 3-2), who also got double-digit points from Carly Coulthart. Coulthart added 12 points, all of which came on 3-pointers, including a trio of triples that came during a key stretch in the third quarter that pushed UW-L’s lead to 11 points.
The Eagles were 8-of-19 (42 percent) from beyond the arc but were just 18-of-54 (33 percent) from the floor.
The Pioneers (9-7, 1-4) cut the deficit to 1 twice in the fourth quarter, but UW-L was solid at the free-throw line down the stretch. The Eagles made nine of their 12 free-throw attempts.
Maiah Domask had 17 points and 11 rebounds while Morgan Horstman added 13 points for UW-Platteville, which was just 18-of-61 (30 percent) from the floor and 2-of-23 (nine percent) from 3.
Lexie Higgins and Emma Gamoke each pitched in eight points for UW-L, which led 22-19 at half and 39-34 heading into the fourth.
NSAA
Valley City State (N.D.) 70, Viterbo 64
The V-Hawks got a game-high 21 points from Ambree Schlosser and 10 from Natalia Leguizamon but couldn’t overcome a rough shooting day. Viterbo was 23-of-75 (30 percent) from the floor, 8-of-31 (26 percent) from beyond the arc and 10-of-17 (59 percent) from the free-throw line.
The Vikings had three players in double figures: Macey Kvilvang (18 points), Mackenzie Huber (10) and Taryn Dieterle (10). Kvilvang also grabbed 10 rebounds, helping her team out-rebound the V-Hawks 54 to 31.
Valley City State (6-9, 4-1) led 25-19 after the first quarter, but Viterbo (6-10, 3-2) roared back in the second and took a 40-34 lead into halftime. The Vikings responded with a strong third quarter and led 51-46 heading into the fourth quarter.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
NSAA
Viterbo 76, Valley City State (N.D.) 63
The V-Hawks outscored the Vikings by 15 in the second half and improved to 9-9 (3-2).
Viterbo’s Tyree Young played 40 minutes and scored a game-high 25 points on 10-of-20 shooting from the floor. The V-Hawks also got double-digit points from Robert Cunitz (15), Lowden Rockweiler (14) and Noah Fredrickson (11). Cunitz was 5-of-8 from beyond the arc.
Viterbo was 28-of-61 (46 percent) from the floor and 7-of-25 (28 percent) from 3.
Kevin Schramm (14 points) and Jalen Addison (11) were in double figures for Valley City State, which fell to 5-13 (2-3).
WRESTLING
Cliff Keen-Mike Duroe Invitational
MOUNT VERNON, Iowa — Led by four individual champions, the No. 18 UW-L wrestling team won the eight-team Cliff Keen-Mike Duroe Invitational on Saturday at Cornell College. The Eagles posted 165.5 points, comfortably ahead of No. 5 Coe College (Iowa) and No. 25 UW-Platteville, which tied for second with 141.5 points.
UW-L’s Josh Stenger (133 pounds), Hayden Schlough (141), Nolan Hertel (157) and Isaac Lahr (197) all went 4-0 and won their respective weight classes, while Tristan Jenny (125) and Nolan Paar (174) finished second. The Eagles had 13 of their 16 wrestlers place in the invitational.