Local college roundup: No. 18 UW-La Crosse women's basketball picks up road win over UW-Platteville

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The No. 18 UW-La Crosse women’s basketball team held off a late surge for a 53-48 WIAC win over UW-Platteville on Saturday.

Ava Kramer had a team-high 13 points for the Eagles (12-4, 3-2), who also got double-digit points from Carly Coulthart. Coulthart added 12 points, all of which came on 3-pointers, including a trio of triples that came during a key stretch in the third quarter that pushed UW-L’s lead to 11 points.

The Eagles were 8-of-19 (42 percent) from beyond the arc but were just 18-of-54 (33 percent) from the floor.

The Pioneers (9-7, 1-4) cut the deficit to 1 twice in the fourth quarter, but UW-L was solid at the free-throw line down the stretch. The Eagles made nine of their 12 free-throw attempts.

Maiah Domask had 17 points and 11 rebounds while Morgan Horstman added 13 points for UW-Platteville, which was just 18-of-61 (30 percent) from the floor and 2-of-23 (nine percent) from 3.

Lexie Higgins and Emma Gamoke each pitched in eight points for UW-L, which led 22-19 at half and 39-34 heading into the fourth.

NSAA

Valley City State (N.D.) 70, Viterbo 64