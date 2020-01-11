Local college roundup: No. 9 UW-La Crosse women's basketball team falls to UW-Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. — The UW-La Crosse women's basketball team had trouble shooting the ball throughout a 67-58 WIAC loss at the hands of UW-Stevens Point on Saturday.
The ninth-ranked Eagles (11-3, 2-1) had a two-game winning streak snapped and shot 34.4 percent from the floor. They were outscored by the Pointers (7-7, 2-1) in three of the four quarters and were led by Lexie Higgins' 13 points.
La Crosse scored just 12 points in the first and second quarters on the way to a 32-24 halftime deficit.
Dani Craig, Emma Gamoke and Delaney Schoenenberger combined for 15 points with Schoenenberger getting 10 of them. They combine to average 36 ppg, but they were a collective 6-for-30 (20 percent) from the floor.
The Eagles were within 42-41 when Anna Gilles scored the first basket of the fourth quarter and later within 46-44 after a Schoenenberger 3, but the Pointers scored seven of the next nine points to begin pulling away.
Taylor Greenheck scored a game-high 19 points for Stevens Point.
No. 21 Mayville State (N.D.) 72, Viterbo 51
MAYVILLE, N.D. — The V-Hawks had three players in double figures but were outscored in all four quarters as they suffered their first conference loss. Alyssa Nilssen had a team-high 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Viterbo, which got 11 points from Sophie Leinfelder and 10 from Natalia Leguizamon.
The V-Hawks, who fell to 5-9 (2-1 NSAA), shot just 27 percent from the floor, 20 percent from 3 and had 17 turnovers.
The Comets (14-2, 3-0) got double-digit points from Claire Blascziek (15), Kylee Heurung (15), Taylor Shamp (11) and Jordan Zrust (10) and led 36-29 at the half.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Mayville State (N.D.) 69, Viterbo 55
MAYVILLE, N.D. — The V-Hawks had their three-game winning streak snapped and fell to 7-9 (1-2 NSAA).
Tyree Young had a team-high 15 points for Viterbo, which shot 38 from the floor. Noah Fredrickson and Lowden Rockweiler added 14 apiece. Fredrickson was 4-of-7 from beyond the arc, and Young made three of his six 3-point attempts.
The Comets, which shot 45 percent from the floor, got double-digit points from Max Cooper (20), Latrelle Franklin (13), Rene Melendez (12) and Jalen Valverde (10).
Mayville State (13-2, 3-0) led 34-28 at the half.