Local college roundup: No. 18 UW-La Crosse wrestling team beats UW-Oshkosh
OSHKOSH, Wis. — The No. 18 UW-La Crosse wrestling team won seven of 10 matches en route to a 37-15 win over UW-Oshkosh on Thursday in Oshkosh. The Eagles have won 30 duals in a row over the Titans.

Top-ranked Grant Zamin (157 pounds), Connor Williams (184), Tristan Jenny (125) and Hayden Schlough (141) all won by fall for UW-L, which improved to 7-4 (3-0 WIAC).

The Eagles host No. 25 UW-Platteville at 7 p.m. Friday.

MEN'S VOLLEYBALL

CCAC

Saint Xavier 3, Viterbo 0

CHICAGO — The V-Hawks (0-1, 0-1) dropped their season opener, falling to the No. 7 Cougars (3-0, 2-0) 25-20, 25-19, 25-21.

Jacob Nonn had eight kills and Andrew Lepage had 19 assists to lead Viterbo, which posted a measly .130 hitting percentage.

