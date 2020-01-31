Local college roundup: No. 11 UW-La Crosse wrestling team beats No. 19 Luther College

The No. 11 UW-La Crosse wrestling team dominated No. 19 Luther College (Iowa) en route to a 33-8 win Friday night at Mitchell Hall.
The Eagles, who improved to 9-4, scored the dual's first 30 points, which was a change of pace from the teams' earlier meeting this season in which the Norse (9-6) earned a 19-18 victory.
Tristan Jenny (125 pounds) and Josh Stenger (133) won by fall, while Nolan Hertel (157), Grant Zamin (165) and Mitch Hertel (174) picked up wins via major decision.
UW-L is scheduled to compete at the Loras College (Iowa) Open at 9 a.m. Saturday.
WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS
Gershon/McLellan Invitational
The UW-L women's gymnastics team won the invitational with 185.8 points. Gustavus Adolphus College (Minn.) finished second with 176.6 points, and UW-Eau Claire was third with 173.25 points.
The Eagles dominated on the vault and the uneven bars, taking the top four and top six spots, respectively. Megan Hawkins won the vault (9.525), while Kerrie LeGault won the uneven bars (9.65).
UW-L's Emma Grant won the floor exercise (9.625), while Jessica Ahrens finished second behind Gustavus Adolphus' Annie Corbertt on the balance beam.
The Eagles' Kacey Mortenson took second in the all-around behind Corbertt.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
NSAA
Dakota State (S.D.) 55, Viterbo 54
Despite 17 points and 10 rebounds from Tyree Young, the V-Hawks fell to 10-11 (4-4).
Viterbo, which led 27-25 at the half, was just 3-of-14 (21 percent) from beyond the arc and 9-of-14 (64 percent) from the free-throw line. The V-Hawks led by as many as 12 but had 13 turnovers.
Carson Rentz scored 15 points and Josh McGreal added 12 to lead the Trojans, who improved to 7-16 (3-5).
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
NSAA
Dakota State (S.D.) 81, Viterbo 66
Allie Wojtysiak scored a game-high 24 points and Madison Lindauer added 20, but the V-Hawks fell to 7-12 (4-4).
Natalia Leguizamon (12 points) was also in double figures for Viterbo, which shot just 36 percent from the floor.
The Trojans (11-12, 5-3), who outscored the V-Hawks 26-13 in the second quarter and 25-15 in the fourth, had four players with double-digit points, led by Savannah Walsdorf's 19.