Local college roundup: No. 11 UW-La Crosse wrestling team beats No. 19 Luther College

The No. 11 UW-La Crosse wrestling team dominated No. 19 Luther College (Iowa) en route to a 33-8 win Friday night at Mitchell Hall.

The Eagles, who improved to 9-4, scored the dual's first 30 points, which was a change of pace from the teams' earlier meeting this season in which the Norse (9-6) earned a 19-18 victory.

Tristan Jenny (125 pounds) and Josh Stenger (133) won by fall, while Nolan Hertel (157), Grant Zamin (165) and Mitch Hertel (174) picked up wins via major decision.

UW-L is scheduled to compete at the Loras College (Iowa) Open at 9 a.m. Saturday.

WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS

Gershon/McLellan Invitational

The UW-L women's gymnastics team won the invitational with 185.8 points. Gustavus Adolphus College (Minn.) finished second with 176.6 points, and UW-Eau Claire was third with 173.25 points.

The Eagles dominated on the vault and the uneven bars, taking the top four and top six spots, respectively. Megan Hawkins won the vault (9.525), while Kerrie LeGault won the uneven bars (9.65).