Local college roundup: No. 11 UW-La Crosse wrestling team completes perfect WIAC slate

STEVENS POINT, Wis. — The No. 11 UW-La Crosse wrestling team rolled to a 37-6 win over UW-Stevens Point on Friday night, completing its WIAC slate undefeated. It is the second straight season the Eagles have posted a perfect record in conference play.
UW-L (10-4, 5-0) scored the dual’s first 37 points, including technical falls wins from Josh Stenger (133 pounds) and Hayden Schlough (141).
Grant Zamin, who normally wrestles at 157 pounds but moved up to 165 on Friday, Sawyer Massie (184 pounds) and Isaac Lahr (197) all won by major decision.
The Pointers’ (8-10, 0-5) only points came from Noah Wieczorek (285 pounds), who pinned Isaac Gust.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
NSAA
Viterbo 96, Valley City State (N.D.) 84
VALLEY CITY, N.D. — The V-Hawks, who had five players in double figures, held a 55-36 halftime lead as they improved to 11-12 (5-5).
Noah Fredrickson scored a team-high 19 points on 8-of-14 shooting, and Tyree Young added 17 points on 6-of-12 shooting. Jack Monis had 14 points, while Robert Cunitz and Brady Polk each had 13 points.
Viterbo shot 58 percent from the floor and was 12-of-27 (44 percent) from 3-point range.
Logan Nelson led the Vikings (8-16, 4-6) with 24 points.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
NSAA
Valley City State (N.D.) 66, Viterbo 59
VALLEY CITY, N.D. — Despite 30 points from Alyssa Nilssen, the V-Hawks dropped their fourth straight game and fell to 7-14 (4-6).
Madison Lindauer added 11 points, but Viterbo had 20 turnovers and shot just 26-of-76 (34 percent), including 2-of-19 (11 percent) from beyond the arc.
Dani Schwanke scored 21 points and Mackenzie Huber added 17 for the Vikings (10-11, 7-3), who outscored the V-Hawks 21-9 in the first quarter and 23-16 in the fourth quarter.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
William Penn Quadrangular
Viterbo 3, William Penn (Iowa) 2
OSKALOOSA, Iowa — The V-Hawks battled back from a 2-0 deficit to pick up the win (14-25, 23-25, 25-20, 25-21, 15-13).
Brett Thompson had a game-high 26 kills for Viterbo (4-5) and added 14 digs. Andrew Lepage had 41 assists and 17 digs, while Thomas Robson and Chris Kahler added 17 and 15 digs, respectively. Jacob Nonn had 10 kills.
Ike Papes had a team-high 16 kills for the Statesmen (1-4).