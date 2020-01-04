Local college roundup: Oshkosh hands UW-L men first loss of the season

OSHKOSH — The UW-La Crosse men's basketball team couldn't shake off a poor offensive night, shooting just 38 percent, as they fell to defending NCAA Division III champion UW-Oshkosh 79-63 for their first loss of the season on Saturday night.

Terek Nesheim scored a team-high 15 points on 5 of 10 shooting while Seth Anderson provided a spark off the bench with 13, but leading scorers Ethan Anderson and Zac Haese were held to a combined 17 points on 5 of 23 shooting — 3 of 13 from beyond the arc.

The two entered averaging 30 points per contest.

As a team, the No. 11 ranked Eagles were just 24 of 62 from the field which included a 4-for-22 effort from 3-point range. The Eagles had entered shooting 47 percent from the field and over 44 percent from beyond the arc.

The Titans (7-5, 1-0) led by as much as 20 in the first half, as they had little problem finding the bottom of the basket, shooting 50 percent from the field. But the difference came on the boards where the Titans held a 48-28 rebounding advantage, outscoring UW-L 15-2 in second chance points.

The Eagles return to action 7 p.m. Wednesday when they host UW-River Falls at Mitchell Hall.

Viterbo 85, North Central (Minn.) 72