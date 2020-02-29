Local college roundup: Six UW-L wrestlers advance to Upper Midwest Regional semifinals
Local college roundup: Six UW-L wrestlers advance to Upper Midwest Regional semifinals

MINNEAPOLIS — The UW-La Crosse wrestling team had six of its grapplers advance to the semifinals of their respective weight classes in the Division III Upper Midwest Regional with their performances Friday.

Josh Stenger (133 pounds), Sam Wenzel (149), Grant Zamin (157), Mitch Hertel (165), Connor Williams (174) and Isaac Lahr (197) all went 2-0 on Friday and advanced to the semifinals.

Sawyer Sarbacker (125), Hayden Schlough (141) and Sawyer Massie (184) also advanced to Saturday’s action.

The Eagles (80.5) are second out of 17 teams after Friday, trailing only Augsburg University (107.5).

UW-L coach Dave Malecek was named the 2019-20 Division III Upper Midwest Regional Coach of the Year on Friday.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Nonconference

Viterbo 3, Clarke University (Iowa) 0

DUBUQUE, Iowa — The V-Hawks, who have won five of their last six matches and improved to 10-7, won in straight sets, 25-17, 25-14, 25-20.

Brett Thompson had 11 kills to lead Viterbo, which got 25 assists from Andrew Lepage. Jacob Nonn added nine kills, and Thomas Tobson had a team-high eight digs.

Clarke fell to 4-12.

