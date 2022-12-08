Local college roundup: Third-ranked UW-La Crosse men's basketball team wins 9th straight

DECORAH, Iowa -- The UW-La Crosse men;s basketball team built an 18-point lead by halftime on the way to a 70-41 nonconference win over Luther College on Wednesday.

Ethan Anderson made 9 of 13 shots from the field and scored a team-high 21 points for the third-ranked Eagles (9-0). Anderson also made both of the 3-pointers he attempted and pulled down a team-high six rebounds.

Mack Steger made 4 of 5 3-pointers and added 12 points for UW-La Crosse as it made 9 of 19 attempts from the 3-point line and held Luther to 17 first-half points and 32.6% shooting in the game.

Viterbo 85, UW-River Falls 70

The V-Hawks (7-3) outscored the Falcons in both halves and were led by Ben Olson's 26 points at Beggs Gymnasium.

Olson made 7 of 11 field goals and 12 of 13 free throws for Viterbo, which led 40-32 at halftime. Robert Cunitz added 25 points and made five 3-pointers, while Alex King scored 13 points and made four 3-pointers.