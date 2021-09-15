 Skip to main content
Local college roundup: Third-ranked V-Hawks roll in NSAA opener
LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP

Local college roundup: Third-ranked V-Hawks roll in NSAA opener

The Viterbo University women's volleyball team celebrated its jump to No. 3 in the national rankings by opening its NSAA season with a 25-12, 25-16, 25-14 victory over Waldorf University (Iowa) at Beggs Gymnasium on Wednesday.

The V-Hawks (17-1, 1-0)were led by Maya Roberts' nine kills, Abbey Johnson's 21 assists and Adrianna Reinhart's 14 digs.

Viterbo won its 10th straight match and also received 11 assists from Lauryn Sobasky, seven kills from Kate Frohmader and eight digs and three aces from Kenidi McCabe. Johnson added seven digs and Reinhart three aces for the V-Hawks.

WIAC

UW-La Crosse 3, UW-Stout 1

MENOMONIE, Wis. — The Eagles opened their conference season with a 25-19, 13-25, 25-21, 25-14 victory over the Blue Devils at Johnson Fieldhouse.

La Crosse (8-1, 1-0) was led by an 18-kill performance by Emma Lawrence. Sydney Fedderly, added 11, and Lawrence and Fedderly combined to spark a key 6-0 run for the Eagles in the third set.

Brianne Korducki, Liz Lansink and Gabrialla Johnson all had six kills for La Crosse

Fedderly and Sophie Quelle had 12 digs, while Lawrence added 11 and Megan Adams 10. Adams led the team with 23 assists, and Jackie Oetterer contributed 21.

