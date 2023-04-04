MARION, Iowa — Tyler Schmitt pitched the eighth no-hitter in program history, and the UW-La Crosse baseball team swept UW-Platteville in a WIAC doubleheader on Monday.

Schmitt, a junior right-hander from Madison Memorial High School, struck out seven and walked five as the Eagles beat the Pioneers 10-0 in the first game at Prospect Meadows. Anthony Vivian then hit a home run and drove in three to help his team complete the sweep with a 6-1 win in the second game.

Schmitt (3-0) lowered his ERA to 0.82 by pitching his first shutout of the season. He has allowed seven hits and two earned runs while striking out 19 over 22 innings.

The Eagles broke the first game open with six runs in the top of the fifth inning.

Right fielder Logan Pye drove in three runs and catcher Ty Hamilton two as all nine of UW-L's hits were singles. Pye and Hamilton also had two hits apiece.

Vivian, a left fielder, hit a three-run homer in the third inning of the second game. Third baseman Jack Olver was 2 for 4 with two RBI in a game won by starting pitcher Owen Anderson (1-2). He allowed two hits and no earned runs with five strikeouts over seven innings.

Hamilton went 3 for 4 to complete a 5-for-7 afternoon that included three RBI.