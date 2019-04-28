UW-La Crosse’s softball team got an extra home doubleheader after rain and field-condition issues at Platteville forced the Pioneers to come north, and the Eagles finished the regular season at North Campus field with a split doubleheader.
Platteville won the first game 5-2, but La Crosse posted a come-from-behind, 5-4 win in Game 2.
UW-L acted as the away team and batted first in both games, and used that to its advantage to score a run on an error in the opening inning of Game 1. But Platteville got that run back in the bottom half, and then tacked on four more in the second after three hits and an error.
The Eagles (20-16, 8-6 WIAC) didn’t have trouble getting on base against Platteville pitcher Ashton Hoeppner, but didn’t cash in on those chances en route to leaving 10 runners on base. Sydne Shattuck had three singles and pitched two perfect innings to end the game, while Mia Schmidtke had two hits.
La Crosse was in a hole after Platteville (18-18, 8-6) posted a four-run fourth inning in Game 2, a rally highlighted by a three-run double for Chaela West. But the Eagles got back within one after Schmidtke’s three-run home run to left field with two outs in the fifth, her eighth homer of the year.
UW-L tied the game in the sixth on Stephanie Cole’s RBI single, and then Aquinas High School graduate Nicole Trussoni singled in the winning run with one out.
Caitlyn Hughes came back from a rocky start in Game 1 to earn her first save of the season with a perfect seventh inning in the nightcap.
Fourth-seeded La Crosse will play fifth seed Oshkosh at 10 a.m. Friday in the WIAC tournament, held at top-seeded Whitewater.
NSAA
Viterbo 1-6-4, Dakota State 5-2-1
The V-Hawks (15-28, 10-16) took two of three games in a rare tripleheader at the Viterbo Outdoor Athletic Complex.
After tallying just three hits in the first game, Viterbo’s offense woke up in the second. The V-Hawks scored two runs in the second, fifth and sixth innings. Alyssa Nilseen had two RBI, as did Autumn Olson. Caitlyn Kozik scattered six hits and struck out three.
Viterbo had nine hits in the third game, and posted two-run innings in the third and fifth to maintain a lead. Sonya McCormick had two hits, including a triple, while Brooklyn Ottelien had two hits, including a double, and two RBI. Kendyl Schine got the complete-game win.
BASEBALL
WIAC
La Crosse 3-11, Whitewater 14-10
After walks and timely hits from No. 18 Whitewater doomed the Eagles in the first game, UW-L stormed back from a big deficit in the second game to walk off a winner at Copeland Park.
UW-L starter Mason McMahon walked eight batters in five innings, and while he gave up just four hits, it amounted to eight runs allowed in Game 1. La Crosse cut the lead to 4-3 with a three-run fourth inning, but Whitewater scored 10 between the fifth and sixth innings to pull away. Cal Aldridge had three home runs for the Warhawks, while Alex Robson had two hits, including a double, and two RBI.
Robson was the hero in the second game, coming off the bench to tally a pinch-hit, walk-off sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth in Game 2. The run capped a game of comebacks for UW-L (19-11, 14-4), which was down 5-0 early and then 10-7 in the eighth inning.
A three-run eighth inning, highlighted by Brady Stolzman’s two-run single with one out, tied the game for La Crosse. Jake McClellan had two hits and four RBI, while Stolzman was 4-for-5 with three RBI.
