Local college roundup: UW-L baseball swept in UW-Whitewater doubleheader

LA CROSSE – The UW-La Crosse baseball team didn’t yield a win in either end of a Friday doubleheader against 11th-ranked UW-Whitewater, losing by scores of 9-5 and 7-3.

Warhawks senior outfielder Zach Campbell had a three-run homer in both games and assisted UW-Whitewater in blowing both open early.

The Eagles found themselves well behind midway through game one after allowing six runs in the fourth inning to the Warhawks to make the score 8-0.

Sophomore second baseman Johnathan Wizner finally got UW-L on the board in the fourth on a sacrifice fly before belting a three-run shot to right field in the sixth. The Eagles had four more men reach base in the final three innings, but only managed one score in the 9-5 loss.

UW-L led game two through two innings, but Campbell’s second home run of the day gave the Warhawks the lead for good in what would be a 7-3 victory. Senior centerfielder Tommy Nelsen led the Eagles’ game two efforts, going 3-for-5.

NSAA

Mayville State 4, Viterbo 2

Viterbo 3, Mayville State 1 (7 inn.)

Viterbo senior pitcher Kyle Gilbertson, a Central High School graduate, surpassed Ben Moore's school record for career innings by pitching 6⅓ to get to 250⅔ during the first game. He also added to his school records in games started and strikeouts.

The V-Hawks found themselves down 4-2 entering the bottom of the ninth, but Mayville State managed to strike out the final two batters to secure the win.

In the second game, the Comets got the early lead with a run in the third off an RBI single by freshman outfielder Carson Lundmark. Viterbo took the lead in the bottom of the fourth on a three-run homer by sophomore Alex Danen. No other scoring made the final score of 3-1 in seven innings.

Danen also recorded a save, striking out two batters in the seventh. Freshman pitcher Brandon Jaenke earned the win with eight strikeouts in six innings.

SOFTBALL

NSAA

Dakota State 11, Viterbo 1 (5 inn.)

Dakota State 11, Viterbo 6

After managing only one run in the first game, the V-Hawks managed to keep pace with Dakota State early in the second. Viterbo cut a 5-0 deficit to 5-4 when senior outfielder Jacky Mathews hit a solo shot and junior infielder Karissa Walsh three-run homer.

The Trojans scored three runs in the fifth and seventh innings to pull away. Viterbo added runs with a home run by junior catcher Morgan James and an RBI single by Mathews. The result extends the V-Hawks losing streak to 10 games.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Nonconference

UW-La Crosse 25, Augsburg (Minn.) 8

The Eagles dominated Augsburg behind 40 shots and 36 of them on goal. Freshman attacker Megan Feeney scored a game-high six goals. Four midfielders scored three goals each, including junior Abagail Steigauf, freshman Hannah Gronowsk and sophomores Grace Willmott and Britta Nelson.

MEN’S TENNIS

NJAC

UW-Whitewater 8, UW-La Crosse 1

The Eagles only managed to win one match on the day -- in doubles competition -- in their conference opener. Alex Unger and Maverick Kulmaczewski of UW-L defeated Whitewater’s Josh Guillermo and Ridley Aranda 8-6.

The Warhawks, entering with a 17-2 record, won each singles match in two sets. The Eagles record falls to 6-9 on the season.

TRACK AND FIELD

Nonconference

UW-Platteville Invitational

The UW-La Crosse women’s track and field team took a dominating victory in the UW-Platteville Invitational.

Freshman Emily Dawidowich, sophomore Haley Durst, and juniors Jessica Stelzner, Emma Lawrence won the women’s 4x100 Meter Relay with a time of 48.72. Lawrence also won the women’s 400 meter hurdles while sophomore teammate Melanie Kunze took second.

Junior Skye Digman won the women’s hammer throw with a 53.38-meter throw that beat out second place by nearly 7 meters. In the javelin, freshman Gabby Johnson won with a 37.27-meter throw. UW-La Crosse also swept the podium and had five of the top eight finishers in the triple jump, which was won by freshman Samantha Barrett.

In men’s competition, freshman Sam Blaskowski took home two wins in the men’s 100 and 200.

