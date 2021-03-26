 Skip to main content
Local college roundup: UW-L La Crosse team wins
Local college roundup: UW-L La Crosse team wins

The UW-La Crosse women's lacrosse team snapped a two-game losing streak by scoring 10 first-half goals and overwhelming Edgewood 14-4 on Friday.

The Eagles (4-3) received two goals apiece from Mackenzie Chvatal, Nicole Jernander, Lauren Schwartz and Grace Willmott in the victory. Schwartz also had three assists.

Samantha Sonstegard, Abigail Steigauf, Valerie Johnson, Claire Gentry, Maia Weiler and Bella Post also scored for La Crosse, which lost its two previous games to Carroll and Loras (Iowa).

