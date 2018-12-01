PELLA, Iowa — The road hasn’t been kind to the UW-La Crosse men’s basketball team thus far.
The Eagles have been up and down no matter where the game was played through six games, but they’ve particularly struggled away from Mitchell Hall this season.
That trend continued Saturday when La Crosse traveled to Central (Iowa). A combination of lackluster defense and a cold shooting performance downed the Eagles’ chances to right the road ship. Central beat UW-L 89-77 in game where the Dutch led by 19 points multiple times in the second half.
“We were able to get some good looks, but (the Dutch) were so fast and recovered on it. And then we played at their pace, and that’s not where we’re at our best. That plays right into their hand,” UW-L coach Kent Dernbach said.
Things didn’t start well for the Eagles, as their shots weren’t falling and the offense had trouble handing the Dutch’s ball pressure. La Crosse (3-3), which is 1-3 on the road, shot 39.4 percent, and had seven of its 11 turnovers in the first half.
Leading scorer Brendon Manning, a senior forward, again dealt with foul trouble in the first half, and had to sit for about 11 minutes. He played a good deal of the second half, but finished with seven points.
Freshman Ethan Anderson and junior Terek Nesheim had 12 points apiece off the bench to lead UW-L. It was a collegiate career high for Anderson, a Black River Falls High School graduate.
Central (2-5) was able to get to the rim for layups or for easy dump-offs to diving teammates; 44 of its points came in the paint. It also crashed the boards, outrebounding the Eagles 39-26, including 11-7 on the offensive end.
“They got layups and open 3s. That’s not a recipe for success on the road or anywhere to be giving up,” Dernbach said. “We never protected our shell. They got to the rim, mostly with straight-line drives, and we paid for it.”
Jamel McKnight had a game-high 26 points and seven assists for Central. Adam Flinn added 17 points and six assists.
The Eagles have three games at home this week — an exhibition game Wednesday against Viterbo, and games against Buena Vista (Iowa) and Wartburg (Iowa) on Saturday and Sunday.
Dernbach said he knows his team can be better than it’s shown, and they need to start addressing some issues.
“We know what’s caused us to fail,” he said. “We know there are answers to fix those things. It’s just going to take a serious commitment to hard work to get those things done.”
Western 87, Northland 56
The Cavaliers used a 48-point second half to run away from Northland at Holy Cross. Western (4-2) created turnovers and got breakaway baskets to spark its run, and shot 58 percent from the field in the second half.
Jason Gurholt, Josh Brownlee, and Kadar Farah had 11 points apiece to lead Western. Farah also tallied 10 rebounds. All 14 Cavaliers who entered the game scored against Northland (3-4).
