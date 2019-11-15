DUBUQUE, Iowa — The UW-La Crosse men's basketball team is 2-0 after beating Concordia University (Wis.) 95-75 at the Loras Tip-Off Classic on Friday.
Black River Falls High School graduate Ethan Anderson was 5-for-6 from the 3-point line and scored a game-high 25 points for the Eagles, who never trailed and built a 52-31 lead by halftime. Seth Anderson added 13 points, and Luke Norcia, Zac Haese and Zion Turner all had 12 apiece for La Crosse.
Concordia (0-1) was led by Jordan Johnson's 22 points.
The Eagles made 15 of 24 attempts at 3-pointers (62.5 percent) and received a 4-for-7 long-range shooting night from Haese. Ethan Anderson also led La Crosse in rebounds (6), while Norcia led the way in assists (7).
One of Norcia's three 3-pointers gave the Eagles a 15-4 lead early, and Concordia was never within nine points the rest of the way.
La Crosse returns to action at 2 p.m. Saturday against Blackburn College (Ill.) in its second game of the Tip-Off Classic.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Wartburg 72, UW-La Crosse 62
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The Eagles pushed the Knights, but the Knights outscored them by nine points in the fourth quarter to win a game at the UW-Eau Claire Classic.
Emma Gamoke made four 3-pointers and scored 16 points to lead La Crosse (2-1), which battled back from an 11-point deficit after one quarter to outscore Wartburg in the second and third quarters.
Carly Coulthart added 13 points and Delaney Schoenenberger 10 for the Eagles, who gave up the first eight points of the fourth quarter after getting within 52-51.
