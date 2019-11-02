CUBA CITY, Wis. — The UW-La Crosse men’s cross country team won the WIAC championship for the third year in a row at Cole Acres Golf Course on Saturday.
The Eagles finished with a team score of 28, which was 61 points ahead of second-place UW-Stout (89).
Senior Josh Schraeder lead the winning performance with a time of 25 minutes, 38.7 seconds to take home the individual title. Senior teammate Tyler Nault (26:06.2) finished second, which was followed by a sixth-place finish from Peter Schommer (26:28.9). Freshman Michael Villa (26:38.9) finished ninth, followed by freshman Ethan Gregg (26:40.7) in 10th and junior Chris Pahnke (26:43.2) 11th. Senior Matt Bourland (26:57.0) finished in 15th.
On the women’s side, the Eagles (33) finished in second behind UW-Eau Claire (27).
Freshman Maddie Hannan led UW-L with a third-place finish and a time of 23 minutes, 30.0 seconds. Freshman Rachel Jeffers (23:41.1) and sophomore Maddy Sweeney (23:46.6) followed in fourth and fifth, respectively. Sophomore Delaney Schults (24:13) finished in 10th as Maddy Vantassel (24:13) finished 11th and senior Dakota Holzem (24:15.2) 12th.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
NSAA
Viterbo 3, Dakota State 1
Viterbo won the regular-season championship for the fifth time in six years by beating Dakota State 25-13, 20-25, 25-16, 25-19 at Beggs Gymnasium.
The V-Hawks (28-5, 12-1) were led by Miah Garant’s 24 kills, Lauryn Sobasky’s 32 assists and Rachel Frankowski’s 16 digs. Maya Roberts and Katie Frohmader added 12 and 11 kills, respectively.
WIAC
UW-La Crosse 3, UW-Stout 0
The Eagles (16-13, 2-5) posted a 25-18, 25-22, 25-20 sweep over UW-Stout (19-11, 1-6).
Emma Lawrence led UW-L’s offense with 14 kills, followed by eight from Brianne Korducki. Abbey Fox set up the hitters with 34 assists as Sophie Quelle and Abbey Fox led the defense with 16 digs apiece. Lawrence (10) also finished with double-figure digs.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
WIAC
UW-Stevens Point 1, UW-La Crosse 0
The Eagles (11-6-2, 4-2-1) were shutout by UW-Stevens Point (11-4-2, 5-2) at home.
The game was scoreless until the 85th minute when Maddy Hardyman scored a goal for the Pointers.
The Eagles had nine shots, two of which were on goal, in the loss. Quinn Shannon was in goal with four saves for UW-L.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Nonconference
Cardinal Stritch 62, Viterbo 59
A tough first quarter was too much for the V-Hawks to overcome.
Cardinal Strich led 21-9 after the first quarter before the V-Hawks got within one point in the fourth.
Alyssa Nilssen scored a team-high 13 points for Viterbo, which also received 10 from Aquinas graduate Madessa Collins and nine apiece from Ambree Schlosser and Tomah graduate Madison Lindauer.
Viterbo put together a 10-4 run in the fourth quarter and was within 60-59 after two Lindauer free throws with 37 seconds left before Cardinal Stritch (2-0) put the game away. Schlosser had a steal with 20 seconds left to give the ball to the V-Hawks, but they didn’t get a shot off before turning the ball over with 2 seconds to go.
WRESTLING
Yellow Jacket Open
ROCHESTER, Minn. — UW-La Crosse had five wrestlers place among the top five a meet that didn’t include team points.
Nolan Hertel led the Eagles by finishing third at 157 pounds with a 4-1 record and one pin.
Zachary Weiler (3-2, 141 pounds), Tyler Shackle (3-2, 149) and Nolan Paar (3-2, 174) all finished fourth with Shackle recorded a pin and technical fall before losing the third-place match to Caledonia graduate Kyle Cavanaugh of Minnesota-Mankato.
Holmen graduate Kalyn Jahn went 5-1 and placed fifth after pinning two of his opponents.
