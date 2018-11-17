WINNECONNE, Wis. — The UW-La Crosse men’s cross country team finished third at the NCAA Division III national championships held at Lake Breeze Golf Course on Saturday.
North Central (Ill.) won the title with 43 team points. Washington University (Mo.) came in second with 110 followed by UW-La Crosse with 127.
UW-La Crosse junior Josh Schraeder completed the 8-kilometer course in 24 minutes, 29.7 to finish first for the Eagles and fourth overall. Senior Thomas Schultz (24:45.4) came in 11th and Tyler Nault (24:54.5) 30th. All three earned All-American honors.
The UW-La Crosse women finished ninth with 168 points. Seniors Sadie Kroll (21:30.6) and Hannah Bielke (21:38.7) finished 12th and 18th, respectively, to become All-Americans.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Nonconference
Ripon 61, UW-La Crosse 57
RIPON, Wis. — The Eagles (2-1) outscored the Red Hawks(1-1) 31-30 in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a 5-point first-half deficit.
Brendon Manning led the Eagles with 21 points while making 8 of 10 field goals and going 5-for-5 from the free-throw line. Manning also led the team with nine rebounds, and Ben Meinholz added 16 points.
Bill Levick Tournament
Wartburg 71, Viterbo 54
WAVERLY, Iowa. — Sparta High School graduate Cade Anderson recorded 12 points for the V-Hawks (4-3) as they fell behind in the second half.
Viterbo trailed by a point after the first half, but the gap grew larger in the second. Besides leading the team in points, Anderson also tallied a team high five rebounds. Jake Schroeckenthaler had 10 points, and Jezzriah Burton and Jason Tichy pitched in with eight apiece.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Nonconference
UW-La Crosse 59, St. Mary’s 36
MILWAUKEE — The Eagles (3-0) defeated St. Mary’s (Ind.) on the road to win their first three games for the first time in eight years.
The Eagles entered halftime down by two points, but 20-point third and fourth quarters gave them an extra boost to secure the win.
Freshman Emma Gamoke, an Onalaska graduate, made three 3-pointers and led the team with 14 points. She also had seven rebounds. Lexi Higgins and Dani Craig both contributed with 13 points apiece, and Carly Coulthart added 12.
Indiana University Northwest 57, Viterbo 51
GARY, Ind. — The V-Hawks saw their record fall to 4-3, but no details were made available by either school.
WRESTLING
Nonconference
Auggie-Adidas Invitational
MINNEAPOLIS — UW-La Crosse took home four individual championships and two second place finishes across the Gold and Silver Divisions at the Auggie-Adidas Invitational.
Grant Zamin won the Gold 157-pound championship by pinning Augsburg’s Shawn Barth in 2 minutes, 54 seconds. Konrad Ernst clinched the 285-pound Gold division with a 16-1 technical fall over Eau Claire’s Gary Garvin.
Alex Kern (133-pound Silver) and Isaac Lahr (184-pound Silver) also took home championships.
