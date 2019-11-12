ST. PAUL — A stellar shooting night led the UW-La Crosse men’s basketball team to a 73-62 win in its season opener against Bethel University on Tuesday night.
The Eagles were 9-for-16 (56 percent) from 3 and shot 51 percent from the field to overcome 17 turnovers.
Senior guard Zac Haese led UW-L with 21 points on 80 percent shooting, including 60 percent from 3. Sophomore guard Ethan Anderson (17) and junior forward Wyatt Cook (13) also finished in double-digits.
Defensively, the Eagles (1-0) limited the Royals (1-1) to a 33 percent clip from the floor and 26 percent from 3. UW-L forced 13 turnovers, which it turned into 18 points.
Up next, the Eagles play Concordia (Wis.) at 4 p.m. Friday at the Loras College Tipoff Classic in Dubuque, Iowa.
Viterbo 75, Edgewood 59
The V-Hawks (2-3) received double-digit scoring from four players, led by Onalaska graduate Noah Fredrickson’s 18 points, to cruise to victory.
Robert Cunitz had 14 points, Tyree Young added 13, and Alex Clement had 11 in 13 minutes off the bench.
Fredrickson (four), Cunitz (three) and Clement (three) all made at least three 3s, and Viterbo was 12 of 27 (44 percent) from behind the arc. The V-Hawks were 45 percent from the field.
Jack Monis led the V-Hawks, who were up 35-28 at half, in rebounds with 11 and added seven points.
Edgewood was 40 percent from the floor and 19 percent from 3.
Viterbo is back in action Friday at UW-Platteville. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
UW-La Crosse 61, Coe College 46
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — After trailing by seven at halftime, the Eagles outscored Coe by 22 points in the final 20 minutes to get past the Kohawks on Tuesday night.
UW-L (2-0) got off to a slow start, scoring just 21 points on 8 of 23 shooting (34%) in the first half to trail Coe 28-21. But the Eagles caught fire in the second half shooting 14 of 26 from the field, including a blistering 7 of 10 in the fourth quarter. Coe (1-1) was just 7 of 29 from the field in the second half.
The Eagles took a 33-32 lead in the third quarter thanks to a 13-2 run that was capped off by back-to-back 3-pointers from Dani Craig and Delaney Schoenenberger. It was the Eagles first lead since going up 4-2 in the opening minutes.
In the fourth it was all Eagles.
Using an 11-3 run to open up the fourth quarter, UW-L outscored Coe 23-8 in the final frame. Onalaska High School graduate Emma Gamoke and Alana Gilles played a big part in it.
Gamoke scored five of her eight points in the fourth quarter while Gilles scored all eight of her points during the quarter.
Aquinas High School graduate Kyah Steiner paced the Eagles with 14 points on 6 of 11 shooting while adding six rebounds.
The Eagles are back in action Friday at the UW-Eau Claire Classic against No. 3 ranked Wartburg.
Viterbo 65, Martin Luther College 40
NEW ULM, Minn. — Tomah High School graduate Madison Lindauer scored a game-high 17 points and the V-Hawks (2-3) held Martin Luther (0-3) to 27 percent shooting from the field to pick up the road victory.
Lindauer was 5-for-9 from the field including 1 of 2 from beyond the arc and was 6-for-6 from the free throw line to help pace a V-Hawk attack that shot near 50 percent in the second half (14-for-29).
Viterbo will be at Winona State for an exhibition game at 6 p.m. Saturday before traveling to Finlandia on Dec. 4.
