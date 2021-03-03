Local college roundup: UW-L men win semifinal, women have season ended

The UW-La Crosse men's basketball team will play for a WIAC Tournament championship on its home court on Friday.

Two big baskets by Wyatt Cook and three free throws by teammates in the final 15 seconds helped the Eagles come back from a second-half deficit to beat UW-Oshkosh 75-72 in a semifinal at Mitchell Hall on Wednesday.

Cook tied the game at 70 on a 3-pointer with 1 minute, 48 seconds left and broke that tie on a layup with 27 seconds to go. Ethan Anderson then connected twice and Craig Steele once from the free-throw line in the final 15 seconds to send La Crosse to the championship game.

The Eagles (8-2) host Platteville (7-2) at 7 p.m. Friday to determine which team wins the title.

Seth Anderson went 8-for-11 from the field and led La Crosse with 17 points. Ethan Anderson added 15 and Cook 14 for the Eagles, who had a 10-point halftime lead disappear in the second half.

The Titans (5-2) were led by Eddie Muench's game-high 20 poits and Hunter Plamann's 17. Muench made four 3-pointers, and Plamann added three.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}